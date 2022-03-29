Area middle school and high school students competed today at the regional science fair at Missouri Southern State University.
Individual and team entries were accepted from 48 students in the junior category (grades 5-8) and 11 in the senior category. Categories included behavioral and social sciences; cell, molecular, and microbiology; chemistry and biochemistry; computer science, engineering, and mathematics; earth and environmental sciences; human and animal sciences; physics and astronomy; and plant sciences.
Learn more about these students' research in a story at joplinglobe.com and in Wednesday's print edition.
We'll also bring you:
- The latest in our Election 5 Q's series with candidates for the Carl Junction Board of Education.
- Details about a donation given by Freeman Health System to One Joplin.
- An update on an elderly abuse case.
Enjoy the warmer temperatures. Have a nice night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.