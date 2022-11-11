SARCOXIE, Mo. — One of the primary entrances to Sarcoxie High School needed a makeover and the school’s flagpole was displaced by the construction of a new office and secure entrance to the school, so Sarcoxie future farmers took matters in to their hands and financed and built a new memorial to solve both problems.
Sarcoxie students and veterans gathered at the district’s annual Veterans Day ceremony on Friday to, among other things, dedicate a new memorial to those who served and will serve in the U.S. armed services.
Jeff Rush, a Sarcoxie High School agriculture teacher and one of the two advisors to the FFA program, said the memorial consists of four granite benches, each dedicated to one of the four branches of the armed forces, and three flagpoles, set in concrete near the entrance to the AL Gurley Gymnasium.
SHS senior and FFA member Cleyton Jackson, said construction of the new memorial included improvements to water drainage at the entrance of the gymnasium which hosts the district’s Veterans Day ceremony every year.
“The problem for a long time was the entrance where veterans come in was grass and mud and it would puddle up and get messy, kids would get their feet wet coming in,” Jackson said. “It really meant a lot to come in and fix that and put something in for our kids to be able to use. These benches and this sidewalk, they’re going to be here for a long time. It really means a lot to know, hey, I really made a difference before I left.”
Senior Chris Gray said the Agriculture Structures class and Agricultural Sciences II Mechanics class came together to build the memorial and the sidewalk in about two weeks.
“Gavin Currey (owner of C&D Excavating) came through and graded it all out for us got it flattened and did all our dirt work for us,” Gray said. “We came in and laid gravel and our forms out, made sure everything was level, made sure everything was set up right, then we came in and poured concrete. They taught us how to float it and screen it and we went through and edged it, brushed it and that was about it. Two or three days later we came in and cut joints for it. It really helps get a little something else on your skills.”
Rush said the FFA spent between $9,000 and $10,000 of its own money on the project and is seeking grants for partial reimbursement of those costs.
Jackson said he believes it was money well spent.
“For the FFA and the school, I think it kind of ties together the front of the school and makes it look a whole lot more appealing for maybe newcomers and others,” Jackson said. “You wouldn’t think it would cost that much to put something like that in, but it really does cost. Nothing’s cheap anymore.”
Veterans attending Friday’s Veterans Day event said they appreciated the work the students put into the memorial.
“Everything the students do here at Sarcoxie schools is just fantastic,” said Paul Lingenfelter, a veteran from Sarcoxie. “Any of the memorials, they’re raising their own money and stuff, it’s super. It means a lot to me.”
Sarcoxie veteran Cole Cummins said the memorial and everything else the students do shows that Sarcoxie schools respect the veterans in their community.
“It’s a continuation of a great deal of respect that the population of the country has given us over the last several years,” Cummins said. “The Vietnam veterans had a problem with that when they returned to the U.S. so it’s quite impressive that the young people have picked up on that. They’ve got good leadership here in Sarcoxie, they’ve got a new FFA teacher who took over for one who just retired and the one who retired really started this whole thing. I think it’s a nice gesture, I think all the veterans will appreciate it.”
