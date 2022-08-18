Today in the Globe newsroom we learned about a new fixture at an area school.
Students at St. Mary's Catholic Elementary School welcomed a new school resource officer Thursday — Officer Rick Hirshey, who was shot on March 8 in an incident that killed two of his fellow officers.
We'll have more about this story in Friday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- A delay in work at 15th and Range Line.
- New details on a STEAM school in Neosho.
- Sports betting possibly opening up in September in Kansas.
We hope you have a relaxing evening.
