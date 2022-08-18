Hirshey

Joplin police Officer Rick Hirshey gives a high-five to students at St. Mary's Elementary on Thursday. Hirshey, who was injured March 8 in a shooting, said he is happy to return to his role as a school resource officer. Globe | Roger Nomer

Today in the Globe newsroom we learned about a new fixture at an area school. 

Students at St. Mary's Catholic Elementary School welcomed a new school resource officer Thursday — Officer Rick Hirshey, who was shot on March 8 in an incident that killed two of his fellow officers. 

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.