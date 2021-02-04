Today in the Globe newsroom we focused on a group of students studying water quality.
Three Joplin students are leading an effort to gather data on the existence of microplastics in local water systems. Microplastics are the broken down, sesame seed-sized remnants of bottles, synthetic clothing and more, and those pieces usually end up in drinking water and fresh water.
We'll have more about this story in tomorrow's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- An update on the Olivia Apartments about whether it can be saved after a fire.
- Unemployment kicking back up in Joplin.
- The price tag for a new indoor training facility at Neosho High School.
Despite a chilly forecast, we hope you're warming up over the upcoming weekend. Have a wonderful night.
