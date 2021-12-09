Lady Eagle Classic

Joplin High School junior Byler Reither dashes to a lead in a game of Red Light/Green Light during the Lady Eagle Classic on Thursday at Kaminsky Gymnasium.

Globe | Laurie Sisk

Today in the Globe newsroom we watched students learn promotions by running them. 

Students in Joplin High School's DECA and sports marketing programs are running a special project-based learning project. They are handling promotional events at basketball games, including the pursuit of sponsors for them. 

We'll have more about this story in Friday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about: 

  • Commencement ceremonies at area colleges and universities.
  • Celebrating the completion of a runway project at Joplin Regional Airport. 
  • A higher number of people filing for unemployment.

It's almost the weekend, folks. We hope you have a pleasant evening.

Follow Digital Editor Joe Hadsall on Twitter at @JoeHadsall.

Tags

Trending Video

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.