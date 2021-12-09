Today in the Globe newsroom we watched students learn promotions by running them.
Students in Joplin High School's DECA and sports marketing programs are running a special project-based learning project. They are handling promotional events at basketball games, including the pursuit of sponsors for them.
We'll have more about this story in Friday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- Commencement ceremonies at area colleges and universities.
- Celebrating the completion of a runway project at Joplin Regional Airport.
- A higher number of people filing for unemployment.
It's almost the weekend, folks. We hope you have a pleasant evening.
