CARTHAGE, Mo. — Obed Gomez-Lopez, a third grader at Carthage’s Columbian Elementary School, knows why trees are good for his world.
“I like climbing on them,” Obed remarked after Tuesday’s Arbor Day celebration at his school. “You can make paper, and they help clean the air we breathe.”
Aislynn Barker, a classmate at Columbian, also knows why she likes trees.
“They’re really important,” she said. “They give us air and oxygen.”
The two were among 97 Columbian third graders who went outside Tuesday to learn more about trees and Arbor Day from local experts and officials ahead of National Arbor Day on Friday, April 30.
They watched Carthage Parks Superintendent Brian Bradley mulched and watered a brand-new Shumard oak tree that had been planted in the front yard of their school just a few minutes before they came outside.
It was all part of a ceremony in which the city of Carthage and its city-owned utility, Carthage Water & Electric, rededicated themselves to preserving and maintaining the generous tree canopy in the Maple Leaf City.
Carthage has been recognized as a “Tree City USA” by the National Arbor Day Foundation for more than 20 years, and CW&EP has been a Tree Line USA Utility for at least 15 years.
“It’s important for us to share trees with children,” said Jon Skinner, a community forester for the Missouri Department of Conservation who led Tuesday’s ceremony. “We want them to have an appreciation for those plants because of the benefits they provide us. It may be shade for our home, it may be better air quality, it also may be paper or lumber, but it’s also knowing that those trees are there for us forever if we take care of them and allow them to regenerate and have renewed growth.”
Skinner said adults can better appreciate things in their world if they’re introduced to these things as children.
“It can be a challenge,” Skinner said. “We get into this lockstep of a concrete world and forget, it’s the green that makes the concrete world survivable.”
Noah Smith, journeyman lineman foreman for CW&EP, said the utility is proud of its tree trimming program, which helps reduce power outages by trimming back trees that may overhang utilities.
Being a Tree Line USA Utility means CW&EP is careful when trimming trees, working to prune them in a way that keeps them from catching diseases and maintains Carthage’s healthy tree canopy.
“It’s good to reach out to the kids,” Smith said. “I see it a lot where people say they got this tree in their yard from when their kid was in a certain grade and they took it home and planted it. I think it’s good to keep traditions like that going.”
Smith also talked to the students about the hotline that allows homeowners to call and have utilities come out and mark lines and pipes that might be buried only a few feet underground and could be expensive if broken by a wayward shovel.
Carthage City Council member Ceri Otero read a proclamation from the city declaring Tuesday as Carthage’s Arbor Day and describing the importance of trees.
At the end of the day, the students got to take home tiny Shumard oak saplings to plant in their own yards.
In the end, though, third grader Anayensi Deleon-Lopez, 8, knows what she likes best to do with trees.
“Usually I sit under them and fall asleep,” Deleon-Lopez said. “They’re great for shade.”
