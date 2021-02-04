A senior at Joplin High School and two local college students are doing two similar but separate studies on the existence of microplastics in area water systems to gain a better understanding of freshwater pollution in the Midwest.
As many as 51 trillion microplastic particles — 500 times more than the number of stars in the galaxy — litter the oceans and seas, seriously threatening marine wildlife, according to the United Nations Ocean Conference in 2017.
The long-term consequences of microplastics are still unknown. But two seniors at Missouri Southern State University — Avery Cozens, 22, of Rogers, Arkansas, and Tim Peternell, 23 of Arma, Kansas — are hoping to pave the way for future studies in the area by studying the level found in the Spring River watershed.
At the same time, Keya Pandey, an 18-year-old Joplin High School senior who is also a dual credit student at MSSU, has been conducting a similar water study in Turkey Creek, a tributary of the Spring River. The results of her study will go toward a science course she is taking.
“I’ve read a lot about plastics in the ocean and how big of a problem it is,” said Peternell, who’s majoring in environmental health and safety. “Unfortunately, the ocean is a long way from Missouri, so it really doesn’t have much of an impact on us here in Joplin. But looking at the Spring River and the freshwater impact, that is very relevant to us here. The plastics that are in the ocean have to get there somehow, and they’re getting there by freshwater that flows into it.”
The Spring River watershed is an interstate watershed that flows downstream into Southeast Kansas before joining the Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees, a popular recreational lake in eastern Oklahoma. The Honors Program students are completing the project for their senior thesis where they collected water and sediment samples from 16 locations along Spring River.
“Our project is mainly to establish if the microplastics do or do not exist in our area, and future projects can look at concentrations that may be harmful to organisms or people,” Cozens said. “Our main purpose is to get information out and pass it to those who look for more concrete data.”
Cozens, who’s also majoring in environmental health and safety, said they tried their best to get a representative sample of the watershed by visiting creeks and other waterways that flow into Spring River.
“We’re still early in the process, but we expect to find a lot of microplastics, specifically in the water column,” he said. “The sediment hasn’t been well documented yet, so I’m not really sure what we’re looking for.”
Pandey said microplastics have been present in all seven samples she has collected at the water’s surface in Turkey Creek.
“Since there hasn’t been much research done in the Four-State Area on microplastics, I thought this was the perfect opportunity,” she said. “I found anywhere from 15 to 20 fibers in one sample. It is kind of shocking. The research field is what I want to go into, so starting early is great.”
'An unknown'
Most petroleum-based plastics are not biodegradable. Any plastic material — from water bottles to synthetic fibers in clothing — will only break down into smaller particles over time.
If the fragments reach the size of roughly that of a sesame seed, or less than 5 millimeters, it’s considered a microplastic, according to Teresa Boman, associate professor of Biology and Environmental Health at MSSU.
Melissah Perkins, master instructor of biology and environment health, and Rachel Heth, assistant professor of biology and environmental health, are also assisting with the study.
“It’s an unknown,” Boman said. “We have no clue whether microplastics exist or don’t exist, and from the start, that’s what we wanted to figure out. It’s been a full collaborative team effort by everyone because we’re all learning together.”
The tiny particles are mostly invisible to the naked eye. They can find their way into drinking water, freshwater and oceans, and be consumed by humans, wildlife and aquatic life. The particles can also be inhaled.
“We’re trying to target more urban areas versus more agricultural areas to see if we can make any correlations and what may contribute to that,” Boman said. “Other studies have found higher population density, urban areas do correlate to higher microplastic contamination. We don’t know yet what we’ll find. But the big picture is what impact will it have on humans.”
Washing machines are also another culprit. The synthetic fibers from clothing tend to unbind in washing machines and get mixed in with the soiled water. Because the fibers or fragments are so small, wastewater treatment facilities cannot filter them all out.
“We want people to be mindful that these microplastics exist,” Cozens said. “We still don’t know the effects. It’s something that needs to be looked into further, and then we can understand what to do about it. The awareness of this right now is the important thing.”
Sampling
The MSSU students collected samples for three days in December and are now analyzing their findings in the lab. Peternell collected samples by standing in the river for 20 minutes and letting the water flow through a phytoplankton net. Cozens’ method was similar.
Their initial research has indicated the presence of microplastics. Microbeads, tiny pieces of polyethylene plastic added to health and beauty products, have been banned since the Microbead-Free Waters Act of 2015, but they can still be found in water.
Both MSSU seniors said they’d love to see other students pick up where they left off on studying the potential effects of microplastics in the region.
“I hope to contribute to other people’s research in this area because we needed to do this before we could look at the impact on freshwater fish and things like that,” Peternell said. “It is really interesting to see.”
Their results will be combined and turned in as one senior thesis project in April.
