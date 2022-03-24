After a two-year hiatus, Aggie Day returned to Crowder College today.
Aggie Day typically attracts more than 1,500 local high school FFA students competing in 15 different events. It's the largest one-day competition that many of these students will have prior to their district contests.
Learn more in a story and photos at joplinglobe.com and in Friday's print edition.
We'll also bring you:
- The next installment of our 5 Q's series with Carthage Board of Education candidates.
- A story about honors for Joplin's Sharon Beshore.
- An update on Congressman Billy Long, who is seeking the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Roy Blunt.
Have a nice Thursday evening.
