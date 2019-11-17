As he waited for the 2019 Pigskin Run to start in the pre-dawn darkness on Saturday, professor Conrad Gubera’s mind wandered back to a similar morning more than 40 years ago, when he helped run the same route that 20 members of Missouri Southern State University’s Kappa Alpha Order fraternity were about to run.
“It certainly wasn’t as well organized as it is today,” Gubera said. “These kids are media savvy. We didn’t have any reporters talking to us. ... In fact we just had a ball, a cold morning and we started running. I took the first leg from the stadium to Zora Street. God, I wish I could do that today.”
Gubera was a part of the first Pigskin Run 45 years ago.
Rylee Hartwell, president of Kappa Alpha at MSSU, said the run hasn’t happened every year since that first one, but he’s hoping this year’s event is the start of a renewed tradition that can be kept going.
This year, 20 students ran more than 30 miles, carrying one of the game balls for Saturday’s Miners Bowl between Missouri Southern and Pittsburg (Kansas) State University, on a route through rural Jasper County and into Crawford County and Pittsburg.
Starting line
Junior Mason Olinger started it off from the 50-yard line in a dark Fred G. Hughes Stadium around 5:45 a.m. Saturday.
“I’m a pretty big fitness guy. I like to run and work out, and I have a goal of running the most distance today,” Olinger said. “I want to get at least 3 1/2 to 4 miles before I quit. I think the biggest thing is going to be pushing through the tiredness. We got up early, a lot of our guys didn’t get as much sleep as maybe they normally would.”
Olinger said they chose a route that avoided narrow Missouri Highway 171 as much as possible, and the runners had an escort from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies with the Crawford County Sheriff's Department in Kansas and Pittsburg police officers also helped escort the group to Carnie Smith Stadium, where they arrived about 11:30 a.m.
“I really want people to take notice in this and I want our guys to have fun,” Olinger said. “I think it’ll be a good experience pushing through together. We’ll all be running together and we’ll all be tired, but I really hope this is a good event to lead up to this game. Real excited for Pitt vs. MOSO this year.”
Traditions
Jeff Sims, Missouri Southern's football coach, said he was excited when Hartwell came to him with the idea of reviving the Pigskin Run.
“We try to be embracing of things that people bring to us, so we wanted to be involved,” Sims said. “These guys brought it to me and I thought it made total sense. It’s tradition. To me that’s what separates college football from professional football, are the traditions. It’s fun when you come to a university that has embraced those traditions.”
Hartwell said the run had last been held in 2016. He said this year’s event doubles as a community service project for the fraternity.
“We’ve tied this to our fundraising for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, which is our national philanthropy project,” Hartwell said. “So the idea is we raise money for the MDA as well as we are able to support MSSU football.
“We have a new coach at Missouri Southern, Jeff Sims, and he has been extremely supportive of the Greek system here at Missouri Southern, so we wanted to be supportive of his team and their new quest to build the program and grow and improve themselves.”
Hartwell said Kappa Alpha also wanted to encourage school spirit ahead of the Miners Bowl football game between the Lions and Gorillas.
“The school is key because we want to continue to grow school spirit at Missouri Southern,” Hartwell said. “We want to be part of something bigger than just our little world in Greek life to not only give back to Missouri Southern but to also give back to the community.”
End of the run
The runners pulled into Carnie Smith Stadium about 11:30 a.m. Saturday and took a break. They were joined by Missouri Southern President Alan Marble, who presented a $3,000 check to the Muscular Dystrophy Association on the visitors sidelines at the stadium.
Junior Byron Stevens ran the last leg in Missouri right up to the Kansas state line.
“It was just under 3 miles,” Stevens said. “I’m not in as good a shape as I thought I was, I guess. My legs are hurting.”
Stevens said the group was proud to have been escorted through Jasper County by Deputy Darren Prater, a former Kappa Alpha president at MSSU. He said the run was fun and the entire group made some great memories.
“It was cold, but the run warms you up pretty fast,” Stevens said. “It was a lot of fun having everyone on the back of the trailer cheering you on the whole way. It was really fun. The whole experience is definitely something I’ll never forget.”
Sims and Gubera said the lifelong memories are the main reason to hold events like this.
“To me, we’re here for the students,” Sims said. “I’ve been fortunate enough to do this for 25 years, and the No. 1 thing that colleges and universities should remember is that it’s the students’ experiences. It’s not the faculty, it’s not the coaches or the administrations’ experiences, it’s for us to make their time at college special.”
“These are memories they’re going to treasure, that’s another reason I’m here,” Gubera added.
“They’ll remember rolling out of bed at 4 in the morning and coming out here. I’m glad to see the KAs bringing it back and with a new attitude on campus as far as the football program is concerned, it’s timely. They’re doing the right thing at the right time.”
