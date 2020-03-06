As they made their way across the Missouri Southern State University campus Friday, three Carthage High School freshmen — Marissa Boyer, Olivia Pierce and Madison Riley — were turning more than a few heads.
Decked out in brightly colored ball caps, cloth tunics, skirts, knee-high socks and cleats, the trio were wearing uniforms that hadn’t seen the light of day since the dark days of World War II.
And that was the whole idea behind the trio’s History Day group performance — to highlight how the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League players paved the way to allow women, decades later, to participate in professional American sports.
During their six-minute presentation in front of judges, the three students — complete with matching curly hair, ball gloves and the tossing of a baseball back and forth on stage — spoke about the hardships the players for teams such as the Racine Belles, the South Bend Blue Sox and the Rockford Peaches faced, their play derogatorily described at the time as “powderpuff games for mothers.”
Near the end of their performance, Riley even quoted the famed line from the Penny Marshall-directed movie, “A League of Their Own,” when she told the audience there was “no crying in baseball.” They ended with an enthusiastic refrain: “Play ball!”
All three students were admirers of the 1992 comedy, but Riley said she had no idea the far-reaching impact these real-life women from history had on female athletes.
“I have a ton of respect for them," she said.
Added Boyer: “It’s just amazing how women back then did all that so we could have women’s sports today.”
The Carthage students were among more than 350 students from across Southwest Missouri who entered Friday's regional History Day competition. This year's theme is "Breaking Barriers in History," and students' research projects took the form of a paper, website, exhibit, performance or documentary.
The trio said they initially planned to research Carthage native Janet Kavandi, a NASA astronaut. But they quickly set their sights on the women's baseball league, which perfectly fit the History Day theme. It also didn’t hurt that all three are decorated athletes — Boyer, a gymnast; Pierce, a dancer; and Riley, a swimmer.
After spending months researching the baseball league, Pierce said she came to greatly admire the women athletes who made it happen.
“They weren’t just athletes; they also had to be ladylike in whatever they wanted to be,” even being forced to smile while sliding into bases, which often rubbed raw the skin of their thighs or hips, she said. “They had to put themselves through a lot.”
Hard-hitting subjects
Cody Jenkins, a sophomore from Nevada High School, is a History Day veteran, this being his third consecutive year competing. But his 2020 entry was by far his favorite, he said — a picture-heavy exhibit he pieced together on Gerald Ulrich, the first openly gay man to be elected mayor in the U.S.
The town Ulrich governed, Jenkins said, is located right here in the Show-Me State: Bunceton, a town of 350 people located south of Boonville. Ulrich served the town for 13 consecutive terms, almost a quarter of a century. The fact that this historic victory happened in Missouri, less than 160 miles from his Nevada hometown, was a primary reason Jenkins tackled the subject for History Day.
“It was a time when homophobia was much higher than it is today, and he showed everyone, not just people in the LBGTQ community, but everyone — women, African Americans, all minorities — that they deserve to be in the room where decisions are being made," he said.
Grace Simon, an eighth-grade student from Joplin's East Middle School, offered a performance on the censorship of free speech.
“It was pretty nerve-wracking, to say the least," she said of the judging process. "After I got out of there, I cracked under the pressure."
Even so, she was happy with the job she'd done and proud of the hard-hitting subject she had tackled.
“I chose that because I felt a tiny bit enraged when it comes to that kind of thing,” she said, citing attempts by groups over the years to censor movies, for instance, or stifling the media and its freedoms.
When asked if the freedom of speech should be protected, she didn’t hesitate: “Of course. It’s the First Amendment. I feel like when I grow up a bit more, I will be excited when it comes to this stuff."
What's next?
Winners from Friday's contest will have the opportunity to compete in the National History Day competition on April 25 at the University of Missouri-Columbia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.