CARTHAGE, Mo. — Students and staff got a rare opportunity Thursday to show off the new expanded Carthage Technical Center South campus to Missouri Gov. Mike Parson.
Faculty, administrators, school board members and 24 Carthage Technical Center student ambassadors from Carthage, Webb City and Carl Junction met with Parson and heard him talk about workforce development and other job creation priorities of his administration before taking him around to see the additions made to the tech center in a recent expansion.
Carthage voters in 2020 approved a $10 million bond issue that allowed the Carthage School District to double the size of the Tech Center South campus near Carthage High School and remodel the older North Tech Center campus to house the adult programs offered by the CTC.
Carly Simpson, a senior from Carthage and president of the Future Business Leaders of America program, spoke during the introduction of the governor and talked about what it was like to speak in front of the state’s chief executive.
“I think it’s a super-great opportunity,” Simpson said. “I think it’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance to be able to show off our brand-new building, and it gives people an inside look as to what we do each and every day.
“With my program, with FBLA, we do a lot of advertising and digital media, so we have the new video board for the football games and the new Macs and reporting studio. That’s been very helpful to learning to produce state-of-the-art videos that are sent out to people in the community.”
Tyler Howard, senior and president of the local chapter of the National FFA Organization, said he was excited to show the governor what Carthage has in its technical center.
“We have everything over here in one building now, which is really nice,” Howard said. “You’re no longer busing over to the other facility. We also have a lot of new programs.” For the younger kids, he said, “there are a lot more classes and more diverse classes that they have the opportunity to take part in.”
Parson spoke to the students for about 10 minutes in the new wing’s community room before walking around with CTC Director Holly Goodnight and her staff and some of the students to see specific rooms in the new addition.
As he walked through the public safety and criminal justice classrooms, Parson spoke to senior Madi Bader, another of the student ambassadors, and asked her why she wanted to get into the criminal justice field.
“I just like the variety, seeing something different every day instead of working a 9-to-5 job,” Bader told the governor.
“Well, it’s definitely different every day,” said Parson, who served as sheriff of Polk County before he became involved in state government. “It’s good you want to do that; there’s a lot of demand for it.”
Bader said she enjoyed talking about how the expansion has “helped focus on our career choice, and it’s given us more encouragement from the community and the school and everyone. “It’s just a big boost.”
North Tech center update
Gregg Wolf, Carthage assistant superintendent for business, said the renovation of the original tech center at 609 S. River St. is proceeding as planned.
“The demolition is done and we’re doing all the rough-in plumbing and electrical work, putting in walls and that kind of work,” Wolf said. “We’re on schedule. April 1, we should be finished.”
In July, the board approved a $1.85 million contract with Construction Services Group, based in Neosho, to give the North Tech Center a complete facelift to prepare it to handle all the district’s adult education and certificate programs.
The renovation includes a commons area, more restrooms and renovations to many classroom areas.
Parson said he was impressed with the technical center and the high school campus overall in Carthage. He encouraged the students to continue their hard work in their chosen fields, talking about how much demand there is for the kinds of jobs the students are training for at CTC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.