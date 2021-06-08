Today in the Globe newsroom we took a journey through local history.
A group of Joplin summer school students took a scavenger hunt Tuesday through the Historic Murphysburg district. The activity gave them a chance to learn about some of the city's forefathers, and how people lived more than 100 years ago.
We'll have more about this story in Wednesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- Crowder College getting a grant to extend a program for migrant workers.
- The death of former fire chief Harry Guinn.
- Incoming summer weather fueled by high-humidity.
We hope the rest of your day is relaxing, and we'll see you tomorrow.
