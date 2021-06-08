Murphysburg

A group of North Middle School summer students look at a house in Murphysburg Historic Residential District as part of a tour and scavenger hunt Tuesday in Joplin. Students enrolled in summer courses at North, East and South Middle schools explored the classical architectural elements in the historic  residential area west of downtown Joplin that features century-old homes built by some of the city’s founding fathers. GLOBE | ROGER NOMER

Today in the Globe newsroom we took a journey through local history.

A group of Joplin summer school students took a scavenger hunt Tuesday through the Historic Murphysburg district. The activity gave them a chance to learn about some of the city's forefathers, and how people lived more than 100 years ago.

