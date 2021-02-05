Students at McAuley High School today were treated to a special guest: Dola Flake, one of the co-founders of Joplin for Justice.
Flake was at the school to speak to students about diversity. And she wasn't the only guest speaker this week. Experts also visited with students to discuss domestic violence, homelessness, human trafficking and immigration.
It all was a celebration of Catholic Schools Week, which wraps up today. Rob Huff, superintendent of Joplin Area Catholic Schools, said the aim was to spend the week focusing on areas of need that, when addressed, will make the world a better place.
Learn more in a story from reporter Kimberly Barker and photographer Roger Nomer at joplinglobe.com and in Saturday's e-edition.
We'll also bring you:
- An update for Carthage readers on a survey they can take to provide input on the city's parks system.
- A story from our news partner, Missouri Independent, on whether the state of Missouri might forgive any part of approximately $150 million in unemployment benefits paid erroneously in 2020.
- Coverage of tonight's Joplin girls and boys basketball games against Nixa.
Have a great weekend.
