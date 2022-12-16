Last Days

Ryleigh Turnbough (left) and Jala Alford, fourth graders at Columbia Elementary, work on a project during class last week. Students and teachers note they will miss some aspects of their old neighborhood schools, but are looking forward to the modern amenities of the new Dover Hill Elementary School. It will house students from both Columbia and West Central. GLOBE | ROGER NOMER

Today in the Globe newsroom we looked inside the district's newest school. 

The last week of classes was held at the West Central and Columbia buildings. Over Christmas break, the two schools will move into their new home, Dover Hill Elementary. 

We'll have more on this story in the weekend edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about: 

  • A natural gas price increase coming soon. 
  • U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney speaking Monday at Crystal Bridges. 
  • A new car wash in Carthage. 

We hope you have a relaxing weekend. 

Follow Digital Editor Joe Hadsall on Twitter at @JoeHadsall.

Tags

Trending Video

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.