School

Paxtyn Fry finds her spot for her backpack Monday during her first day of kindergarten at Royal Heights Elementary School in Joplin. GLOBE | ROGER NOMER

Today in the Globe newsroom we went back to school. 

Classes began Monday for the new school year in districts across the region, including Joplin. Additionally, Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School kicked off its new year with a 30th anniversary celebration. 

We'll have more about this story in Tuesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about: 

  • Sentencing of a man for numerous charges of sodomy and child sex abuse. 
  • A number of lawsuits filed against operators of a Southwest Missouri school. 
  • Tonight's Joplin City Council meeting. 

We hope you have a pleasant evening. 

Follow Digital Editor Joe Hadsall on Twitter at @JoeHadsall.

Tags

Trending Video

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.