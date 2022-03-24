NEOSHO, Mo. — A few things have changed in the world since the last Aggie Day at Crowder College, held in 2019. The event has become more important to organizers in light of supply chain interruptions.
"Seeing grocery store shelves empty?" said Jorge Zapata, agriculture division chair. "We're not used to seeing that. As some global shifts have occurred, people are realizing more about where our food comes from. The supply chain issues especially have people thinking about it more."
Almost 1,500 National FFA Organization students, from 81 high schools in four states, put their skills to the test Thursday during the 51st annual Aggie Day at Crowder. Competing in areas such as forestry, agronomy, farm management, livestock, soils and poultry, students worked for more than $11,000 in scholarship prizes.
One of the largest contests of its kind, it also gave students a chance to practice for upcoming district contests in their areas. Zapata said that they competed in 16 contests throughout the day.
Those contests are more than a competition, he said. They are a crucial component of agricultural education.
"These are designed to be hands-on portions of academic learning," Zapata said. "They learn the academics and science, and then they go apply it, whether it's evaluating carcasses, eggs, livestock. They are applying what they are learning."
Other aspects of the competition assess skills such as speaking, researching and resource management.
Zapata said the skills emphasized in the contest will have growing importance over the next decades. It helps introduce students to jobs and tasks in the middle of the supply chain between the farm and the store.
Such an important job sector is staffed by only 1.8% of the population, he said. And that small group has a monumental task ahead.
"Think of the amount of food made since the beginning of time until now," Zapata said. "We need to produce that much between now and 2050 in order to feed the growing population of the world. That will put a strain on agricultural output."
The event was staffed by almost 60 volunteers across campus, Zapata said. Scholarships and other services were provided by community sponsors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.