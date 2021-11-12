The reservoir proposed south of Joplin is not in a good site and will not work, concluded a water and karst scientist hired by a landowners whose property will be affected if the project goes forward.
However, Missouri American officials, who have proposed the 1,200-acre reservoir along Baynham Branch in Newton County as a source for future Joplin water, believe the site will work based on the utility’s own field analysis. In fact, the utility in a letter in July informed that landowner “The investigations have not indicated what would be considered a fatal flaw in the project site.”
Additional field work is continuing, but company officials confirmed this month that they still have not found anything that changes their direction.
Tom Aley, the hydrogeologist and president of the Ozark Underground Laboratory who was hired by Glenn and Randy Brown, of Diamond, thinks the project will fail because the karst nature of the site will result in “major leakage” within the basin, which has several losing stream segments.
Karst refers to a type of topography that consists of limestone, dolomite and other soluble rock, and it is characterized by caves, sinkholes, losing surface streams, underground streams and more.
“If you put a dam there, you are going to have a big, dry mudhole,” Aley said during an interview this fall. “We have done some pretty major investigation. My clients are very concerned with this.”
In their report, Aley and his senior project scientist David Woods concluded “that this is a high-risk project that is very likely to not provide the additional water supply that Joplin needs.”
“It is not going to work at this site ... and it will put Joplin years behind where they need to be,” Aley said during the interview.
Christie Barnhart, external affairs manager for Missouri American, said the company is continuing to assess the site, adding, “We are not going to do something that is not going to be feasible for our customers. To say we are doing our due diligence is the understatement of the year.”
30 million gallons per day
Aley’s study did not challenge the issue that prompted the proposal of the reservoir in the first place: The need for a future source of water.
Missouri American officials have said Shoal Creek, which provides about 85% of Joplin’s drinking water, will not be up at the task if Southwest Missouri has another drought like the one that occurred in the 1950s, and that would be compounded by the region’s ongoing growth. Missouri American supplements Shoal Creek with some local wells, but notes in its own reports that dozens of wells in Newton County have gone dry and there are concerns with the recharge rate of the Ozark Aquifer.
“It is not that the aquifer doesn’t charge back, it does,” said Matt Barnhart, senior manager with Missouri American. “When you are in August and the demand is high, the aquifer cannot recharge fast enough.”
Supply will be a problem at some point in the future, given that it already has been in the past, according to Rebecca Losli, director of engineering for Missouri American, and Ben Teymouri, project manager overseeing ground work for the utility.
Joplin, on average, uses about 13 million gallons per day, and has a record peak demand of 21.7 million in a day.
“We have been so dangerously close to mandatory conservation already, we don’t want to see it come to that,” Christie Barnhart added.
Several years ago, Missouri American settled on two sites in Newton County, ultimately choosing the one along Baynham Branch, with water for the reservoir coming from three possible sources: Baynham Branch itself, water that would be diverted into the reservoir via a pipeline from Shoal Creek during periods of high flows, and possibly water that could be pumped via pipeline into the reservoir from Stockton Lake if an allocation is ultimately granted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Preliminary studies indicate the latter is possible, but final approval is still pending, according to Matt Barnhart, who is also president of the Tri-State Water Resources Coalition. That final decision could come as early as spring of 2022.
Shoal Creek would provide up to 95% of the water for the reservoir, said Matt Barnhart, who also said climatologists have forecast future swings in rainfall and drought cycles in the region, possibly even worse than the drought of record.
The goal of the reservoir, according to Missouri American, is to be able to provide up to 30 million gallons of water per day.
‘Difficult to impound’
Baynham Branch, a tributary of Shoal Creek, starts just east of the Browns’ property off of Route V near Diamond. There is a small 10-acre lake on their Diamante Ranch filled by a spring that pumps out 2-3 million gallons of water per day. Without that constant inflow, Glenn Brown says even that small lake would not hold water.
The Browns own about 730 acres at the extreme upper end of the proposed reservoir, and he says it could encroach on more than 20 acres of their property at flood stage. It also would inundate part of the working area for their 450 head of Red Angus cattle, including the working pens and squeeze chute, and cut off access to parts of the property.
“The reservoir would come up here right next to our lake,” said the former president of Joplin trucking company CFI.
He said he knows from his own experience, living where he has for two decades, “it is difficult to impound water in this area.”
Brown contracted with Aley, the founder and owner of the Ozark Underground Laboratory near Protem.
Aley, a registered geologist, has degrees from the University of California in Berkeley. He also has spent decades conducting dye tracings to understand the movement of water underground in karst environments like the Ozarks, and has done other field work in the region, including surveys for the federal government and at sites near the proposed reservoir, including George Washington Carver National Monument and the Neosho National Fish Hatchery. He also has worked as a consultant on dam projects and investigated reservoir leakage at numerous sites around the country, as well as in Australia, South America and Africa.
Last year, the Missouri Conservation Commission and Missouri Department of Conservation gave Aley and wife Cathy its Master Conservationist award, citing them as national leaders in karst research.
“We have not been retained to fight it or to stop it,” Aley said, but simply hired to do an analysis.
Losing streams Aley and Woods conducted a number of dye tracings that identified three major losing stream segments within the planned reservoir site, with all three losing water to a nearby complex of springs along Shoal Creek that is outside the reservoir footprint.
He concluded that while Missouri American used an “inappropriate definition” of a losing stream to assess possible reservoir leakage, determining that there was 3,488 linear feet of losing stream, when Aley and Woods concluded in their report that “the correct value is approximately 19,200 feet.”
During a tour of the area, Aley and Woods highlighted places where Baynham Branch was flowing and areas where it was dry, to illustrate the losing nature of the stream.
“Of the main stream channels within the basin area, two-thirds of them are losing streams,” Aley said during the interview. “You want to be able to store it. You don’t want to pump into a bucket that has holes.”
Not only does the bucket have holes, but Aley concluded the amount of leakage would be accelerated by the building of the reservoir and the weight of the water above the losing streambeds.
Aley stated in the report: “The flow rate of the largest of the springs fed by leakage out of Baynham Branch peaked at 23 million gallons per day at a time when the water depth in one of the three major losing streams was 7 feet. The planned impoundment will inundate this losing stream segment by an average of about 90 feet. Leakage rates over this and other major losing stream segments in the reservoir area will vastly increase if the dam is built. The leakage rates will substantially exceed the rate at which (Missouri American) plans to deliver additional water to Joplin.”
That leakage coming out of that complex of springs could increase to as much as 150 million gallons per day by the pressure created by the weight of the water in the reservoir, effectively “blowing” out the complex, Aley said during the interview. None of that water, he said, would be captured by the dam.
According to Aley, the reservoir would be 100 feet deep at the dam, 80 feet at Lime Kiln Road, 65 feet at Marten Road and 30 feet at the Carver Road crossing, contributing to the pressure on the losing streambeds.
“The leakage rates will be so great that the impoundment will never fill even with massive pumping of water out of Shoal Creek,” the report concluded.
“In reality you are not going to be able to fill it, it is not going to work,” Aley said during the interview.
Another conclusion was that annual runoff from Baynham Branch would provide about 8.59 million gallons of water per day, but that evaporation from the reservoir would be 3.87 million gallons per day, for a net of 4.72 million gallons per day “assuming no leakage out of the basin,” Aley said, “and we know there is leakage.”
That would mean more than 25 million gallons of water per day, or 84% of the projected 30 million gallons per day, would need to be pumped into the reservoir from either Shoal Creek and/or Stockton Lake.
Aley also said that Shoal Creek has peak flows of short duration and that taking the amount of water out of Shoal Creek to meet that demand of 30 million gallons per day would substantially impact the health of the stream downstream.
In his report, Aley also wrote: “Due to excessive leakage, the reservoir, if constructed, will not be able to supply adequate volumes of water to Joplin during periods of low flow on Shoal Creek. This will require development of another alternate water supply for Joplin. Moving ahead with the reservoir project will likely delay the planning and construction of an adequate alternate water supply for Joplin. If the reservoir is constructed, water users in the (Missouri American) service area will need to pay for two alternative water supplies, one of which will be of little if any value.”
‘Good’ to ‘Excellent’
For its part, Missouri American has been working to inform landowners who would be affected by the reservoir of its findings, reaching out to them at least quarterly, with the next update to be coming out in the next week or so. They are waiting for the results of their own studies and reports before they respond to the specific criticisms in Aley’s report.
“I do expect that once our studies are complete that we will directly address some of the concerns brought forth,” Christie Barnhart said. “We have pledged to be transparent throughout this entire process.”
She thought some of that analysis could be completed by early to middle of 2022.
Teymouri, project manager overseeing ground work for the utility, said: “We have reviewed their study and in response to that have adjusted field investigations.”
He also said the dam will be about 2,000 feet long, and they have coordinated with 25 property owners to obtain access to property for field investigations, most of which were completed earlier this year; there are 31 property owners in the footprint of the reservoir.
In a letter to Brown in July, Jeffrey Kaiser, an engineer and vice president of operations of Missouri American, said they had done nearly all of their site borings, adding: “The majority of these borings have found ‘good’ to ‘excellent’ conditions and low permeability of the underlying rock formations.”
Kaiser went on to say: “As anticipated, some karstic features have been identified which will require corrective measures during reservoir construction, but nothing that has surprised the team or indicated unsuitable overall conditions.”
Teymouri said during an interview in November that 90% of the rock core has been classified “good to excellent” as a site for the reservoir.
The utility has been moving forward with design and permitting for the reservoir, including working to receive a permit from the Corps of Engineers, and is wrapping up field investigations of the bedrock, soils and groundwater. Land acquisition is expected to begin next, followed by construction, with the end still several years away.
“We are not going to start construction until every ‘i’ is dotted and every ‘t’ is crossed” on a $200 million project, Matt Barnhart said.
“We have to figure out a solution to bring water to Southwest Missouri,” he said. “That’s our job. Part of that is we are very detailed in our study. We hire the right people. We don’t do things on a whim. We study them in great detail and look for all the variables in the project.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.