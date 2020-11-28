Joplin residents and visitors have resumed wearing masks again following a requirement approved by the Joplin City Council on Nov. 19.
The Globe's latest count at a dozen high-traffic businesses and locations around the city found nearly 88% of the people surveyed last week wore masks, up from 64% in October, before the latest requirement was in place.
That compares with 93% compliance the week after Joplin passed its first mask requirement in July.
In all, 934 out of 1,063 people were wearing masks while out and about in the days after the latest Joplin City Council vote.
The survey indicates that what is happening in Joplin is consistent with trends elsewhere in the country. At the end of August, the Pew Research Center found that more Americans were adopting masks, regardless of whether they were required. As the pandemic continued to worsen, Pew found that 85% of adults said they have worn a mask all or most of the time over the past month, compared with 65% in June.
'What is wrong with you?'
An observational study last month in Wisconsin found more than 90% compliance with a state mask requirement — more than double that rate when masks were encouraged but not mandatory. That study was conducted by researchers at Marquette University’s College of Health Sciences.
Sandra Hunter, a director of the Athletic and Human Performance Research Center at Marquette, said while there are always resistors, mask requirements result in widespread compliance.
The first survey took place when there was no local or state ordinance.
"What we found in June was about 41% compliance when people were going to grocery stores," Hunter said.
As case numbers rose, mask wearing also went up, even though there was still no mandate. Compliance rose to 90% after a statewide mandate went into effect in August.
"There's that social pressure," Hunter said. "If someone is not wearing a mask it becomes, 'What is wrong with you?' and 'Why are you breaking the law?'"
That study also found the odds of complying with the mandate were higher as one got older, that women were 1.5 times more likely than men to wear a mask, and mask wearing was four times higher in urban areas of the state than in rural areas.
According to the findings, "modeling studies suggest mask usage needs to be nearly universal to have a significant effect on the epidemiological curve, and our results emphasize that mask mandates are necessary to approach this goal."
Hunter, also a professor of exercise science, added in a statement released by Marquette: "Our data indicated that mandates are necessary to ensure mask-wearing compliance among the public meets the minimum threshold to take control of the coronavirus pandemic.”
Joplin reaction
Ralph Williams, 77, of Joplin, said he ventured out Friday, Nov. 20, after Joplin had passed its latest requirement.
"It just seemed like there were more people at the store I was at than normally without asks on," said Williams, who supported the mask requirement. "It concerned me; it might be a reaction to the mandate."
He said he has been wearing a mask since COVID-19 arrived in the area, adding: "I have supported science since the beginning. ... It only made sense. My hope is that after the reaction dies down, people will come to their senses. I think this will sort of help."
Bill Ward, of Carthage, said he remained unmoved.
"Nope, nothing different. Doing as I please," he told the Globe recently. "That mask makes zero difference. ... (I) watched everyone wearing masks, gowns, gloves and following all infection control protocols, and they still contracted it. Won't be doing a single thing different and won't be told what to do concerning my well-being."
Earlier surveys
The Globe's first survey was conducted in the days immediately after a mask ordinance took effect in July in Joplin. It found that 539 of 582 people in more than a dozen high-traffic stores and locations, or 93%, complied with the requirement.
In August, an overwhelming majority of Joplin shoppers kept on masks and face coverings the day after the Joplin City Council rescinded the city’s mask mandate. That survey of 14 places overall found that 637 out of 757 people, or 84%, wore masks.
But last month, 496 of 769 people surveyed in 12 stores around Joplin were wearing masks, or about 64%.
In all three surveys, convenience stores saw some of the lowest levels of cooperation with the requirement.
The latest mask requirement was approved 6-3 by the Joplin City Council after hearing from representatives of the medical community, including Freeman Health System, Mercy Hospital Joplin and the Jasper County Health Department, advocating for masks. Joplin Mayor Ryan Stanley also called on help from Jasper and Newton county officials, and from Carthage, Neosho, Webb City and Carl Junction, arguing it was best to implement mask orders as a region. So far, no one else has adopted a mandate.
As of Friday, there have been nearly 12,000 cases of COVID-19 and nearly 180 deaths in the Joplin metropolitan area of Jasper and Newton counties.
