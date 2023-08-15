Pre-register for Sudstock

To pre-register for the event and learn more about the Alliance of Southwest Missouri, people can go to the Sudstock website, https://www.theallianceofswmo.org/sudstock-22.

Kate Kelley, director of Community Engagement for the Alliance of Southwest Missouri, said every family wanting to participate in Sudstock will have to check in at a registration desk with a volunteer before entering and parents can save time by pre-registering online.

She also said paper registrations will be available at the event on Saturday for those who haven’t preregistered. Registration is free, but required to participate.

"The waiver is pretty straightforward, but it’s something we require for all kiddos in attendance," she said.