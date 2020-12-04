The parents of a Joplin girl who was killed while crossing the street to get to her school bus have reached a settlement in their wrongful-death lawsuit against the parties involved in the accident.
Destiny Chambers, 8, died on Sept. 27, 2018, after she was hit by a semitruck while she tried to cross Newman Road to board a Joplin school bus. The wrongful-death lawsuit was filed by her parents, Walter Chambers and Jennifer Leger, against the Joplin School District and USF Holland LLC, the company for which the truck driver was working at the time.
Jasper County Circuit Judge Gayle Crane in late November signed off on a confidential settlement reached between Destiny's parents and USF Holland. The settlement is "fair and reasonable," and it prohibits the parents from filing any further lawsuits related to their daughter's death, according to online court records.
An attorney for the Kansas City-based law firm representing the trucking company did not respond to an emailed request for comment, nor did two Joplin-based attorneys, from the Hershewe and Glades law firms, who represented Chambers as the plaintiff.
The judge also has approved a settlement between the parents and the Joplin School District for $100,000. Because the school district is a governmental body, its settlement amounts are required under law to be made public.
Administrators referred questions to their Springfield-based attorney, Patricia Keck. Keck said in an email that the school district's insurance company will pay the entire amount of its settlement.
The Joplin Board of Education unanimously approved the settlement during a closed meeting on Sept. 22, according to minutes of that meeting. The board also approved a $10,000 deductible payment to the insurance company, which Keck said would be all the district itself would be required to pay.
The initial wrongful-death lawsuit had alleged that the school district failed to provide a safe bus stop for Destiny and that the bus stop was not offered on the side of the road on which the family lived. It also alleged negligence by the truck driver and his employer, arguing that the driver did not slow his truck when he saw the school bus, that he failed to keep the truck in his traffic lane and that he was on his cellphone.
The lawsuit also initially named the Joplin school bus driver and truck driver Lance Lee, of DeKalb, Illinois, as defendants, but they appear to have been dismissed as individual parties from the case in September of this year.
After Destiny's death, Lee separately was charged with a Class D felony count of leaving the scene of an accident. He pleaded guilty in February and was sentenced in Jasper County Circuit Court in June to four years in prison.
