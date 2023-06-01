A local summer camp will introduce teens to several books, and their adapted movies, that are increasingly being forced out of schools and libraries.
“I know that when I was in middle school and high school, and we were in history class, every book they talked about as being banned I immediately went out to read it,” said Holly Crane, co-owner of Bookhouse Cinema.
Banned Camp is a free summer program starting June 10 for teens ages 13 to 18. The camp will explore commonly banned books and their translations to film.
Crane has wanted to do a summer teen series since before the theater opened. Part of the theater’s mission is providing community outreach through film.
“Camp is something that saved my childhood,” Crane said. “Providing teen programs is important because there’s not a lot out there that’s free for teens to participate in.”
Crane said the program is more relevant this year, with many libraries and schools contending with literature being restricted. It’s important to emphasize those books and the importance of storytelling for her. These books help teens relate to each other and contain stories about lives that might be different from their own.
“It can be really important to know that you’re not alone, or have words to explain how you’re feeling when you might not understand that something is different,” Crane said.
Because this is the first year for the camp, Crane expects to keep things simple. There will be a free lunch and then time to watch a film. Each film will have a short introduction by area educators and librarians to explain what makes the story special. After the film, teens will participate in a group discussion and then a craft or activity.
Also, each participant will get a copy of the book each film is based on. Crane hopes to distribute the books ahead of time so teens can read it before the film. One thing she especially wants to focus on is how stories are adapted from book to screen.
A team of local educators, Missouri Southern State University professors and librarians helped choose the films from a list of great film adaptations available to Bookhouse. The camp is operating with help from the George C. Spiva Library at MSSU, the Joplin Public Library and the League of Women Voters of the Greater Joplin Area.
The theater will be showing many of these films outside of the camp for anyone to come see this summer, Crane said.
Crane hopes teens can come and make some friends with fellow book and movie fans, as well as make community connections. With MSSU professors taking part, she hopes older teens get a taste of the college experience and get to meet university faculty.
Personally, Crane is looking forward to the screening of “The Outsiders.” It’s one of her favorite books with a story of kids being independent, not necessarily staying out of trouble, but making decisions on their own. It’s always been a popular local screening because of the Tulsa setting, Crane said.
An upcoming kickoff event is happening at 7 p.m. Saturday. Crane said this will be an important fundraiser for the camp. The event will have several raffle packages, including a bundle of the books being screened, movie posters and gift cards. There will also be a literary based costume contest, live music by The Itch and an open mike for book readings.
The registration deadline for Bookhouse Cinema’s Banned Camp is June 4. People can register at bookhousejoplin.com.
