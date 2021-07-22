Unlike last summer, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of most events, children's summer camps were brought back in full swing this year.
But at the same time, the delta variant of the coronavirus began to get a good grip on Southwest Missouri, sending COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations into a spike. And the current surge is affecting more young people than before, health experts have said.
So how did local camps keep their students safe while still preserving the fun of their events? Reporter Kimberly Barker talked to a couple of camp directors this week to learn more. You can find her report in Friday's print edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com.
We'll also bring you:
- The latest on the effort to expand Medicaid in the state, now with the Missouri Supreme Court weighing in.
- A story about the retirement announcement of a Carthage official.
- Details on the COVID-19 situation in Joplin from leaders at Freeman Health System and Mercy.
Stay safe. It's almost the weekend. See you here tomorrow evening.
