A year without in-person summer camp was more than enough time away for 13-year-old Kolby Matson, who has spent part of every summer with Joplin Little Theatre since he was 5.
The Joplin Little Theatre children’s summer workshop — a two-week program open to children ages 5 to 14 — teaches aspects of putting on a play like set design, acting and makeup. Campers build their costumes and props, learn a dance and memorize lines.
The coronavirus crisis prompted the closure of many activities last year, including summer camps where children and young adults make friends, gain independence and develop life skills.
“They get to see that it’s not just about being on stage and being the center of attention,” said Tegan Whited, workshop director. “There’s so many other components that go into it. We try to teach them the proper use of a paintbrush and how to use a hand drill. I try to teach useful skills. Theater crosses over into real life a lot.”
For Matson and many other youngsters, area summer camps are back in full swing this season, but with a few COVID-19 safety protocols in place to combat the rise in cases and hospitalizations.
With the delta variant now responsible for 80% of new cases in the U.S., the theater is requiring children and volunteers to wear masks and social distance whenever possible. Enrollment was limited to 30 children per morning and afternoon session.
“We’re sanitizing all of the pencils and paintbrushes in between groups,” Whited said. “We extended the hours of the workshop this year to make space for cleaning. The kids are most important to me, and this will help them learn that it’s not weird, and it’s just something that we have to do right now.”
This week’s workshop theme follows a play written by Matson, called “An Artist Finds Inspiration,” where students learn about a variety of artists and their source of inspiration to help them find their own.
“It’s about a group of searchers who are trying to paint the next thing, so they visit four people to try to find out how they find inspiration,” he said. “They visit dancers, sculptors, musicians and another group of artists. It’s a drama-comedy.”
Matson, a Columbus, Kansas, resident who received his first dose of the vaccine last week, said he wasn’t going to miss this year’s workshop for anything, but he wanted to be safe. He said the summer camp has helped him find his niche in the theater world and that without it, he never would have discovered his passion for acting.
“Whenever I came, I knew nothing about theater,” he said. “But now, I’ve learned everything. I look forward to it every summer.”
Ashley Trotnic’s 5-year-old son, Jasper, is also enrolled in this year’s workshop. Trotnic, a volunteer and Joplin High School theater director, said she caught COVID-19 last December and wouldn’t have sent her son to a camp if she didn’t think it was safe.
“I think the safety approach the workshop is taking is smart,” she said. “The kids are all doing a great job with it, and the kids are used to wearing masks because they had them all year at school. It’s just the safest way for them to be able to get out.”
Since a vaccine for those under age 12 has not been approved, Trotnic said it’s up to the community to do their part in helping protect that vulnerable age group. She received her vaccine earlier this year.
“I’m looking forward to a booster,” she said. “I ended up getting COVID-19 during Christmas, and it was miserable. I knew before I got it that it was no joke. I’m just trying to do the best I can for all of the kids that I’m around.”
Camps elsewhere
The delta variant also is contributing to widespread cases, especially among younger people in Southeast Kansas. The robotics summer camp offered by Pittsburg State University’s engineering technology department has resumed this month after its cancellation last year.
“Cases really started going up last June, so we had to pull the plug,” said Randy Winzer, professor of engineering technology. “We weren’t even sure last year if parents would be interested.”
Adventures in Robotics is a series of hands-on workshops for children conducted each summer by the PSU faculty. Topics include teamwork, programming, brainstorming, construction techniques, robotics basics and electromechanics.
The robotics camp is open for children ages 9 to 14, and sessions are held in the laboratories and facilities of the Kansas Technology Center on the east side of the PSU campus.
Winzer said they’re practicing COVID-19 strategies like offering face masks, sanitizing, limiting capacity and monitoring symptoms among staff. He’s also been fully vaccinated since April.
“We felt like, especially after everyone had a successful year of school, the fact that there’s been so many vaccine clinics, we said, ‘Let’s see what happens,’” he said. “Even though I’m vaccinated, I still wear my mask because we have kids in our camp who don’t qualify for the vaccine. I’ve got about 20% of my kids this week choosing to wear the masks at all times. Last week was about the same. It’s a minor inconvenience that might save your life.”
Similar to the Olympics, campers competed in a robot triathlon where they completed obstacles and demonstrated their strength. The students learned about traction and other physics concepts.
“We had a race course that was about 14 feet long, so the robot had to start at the start line and be the fastest to cross the finish line,” Winzer said. “Then we had a bucket of sand that they had to pull and a hill climb. We were really impressed. We had a team that did it in under 15 seconds.”
The pandemic disrupted not only summer activities like camps but also education for millions of students across America. Compass Academy Network, a nonprofit organization in Joplin, aims to help prevent the summer slide, or loss of knowledge learned during the prior school year, among middle school students. It is being held on weekdays this month at Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School.
Clayton Carnahan, program director, said the academy is following safety recommendations based on school policy and input from the local health department.
“We are trying to do what we can to keep people safe,” she said. “At this moment, we are social distancing our desks, and we mask up when we can in small spaces.”
