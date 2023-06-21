CARTHAGE, Mo. — Three performances have been scheduled for the Summer Concerts in the Park series, a set of free, outdoor concerts in Central Park.
The lineup features:
• Eddie Valen Band at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 24. Valen and his band play hits from the ‘50s to the ‘80s.
• Jim Hunter & the Mellotones at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 22. This group been a staple in the Four-State Area since 1980. From the time he blew his first note on a saxophone as a fifth-grader, Hunter was hooked on jazz and the big-band sounds of the ’40s and ’50s.
• Blister Soul with Splitfinger Rufus at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. Blister Soul is a four-piece rock ‘n’ roll band from Joplin; musical influences include the Drive-By Truckers, Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, and Vigilantes of Love. Splitfinger Rufus, of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, plays ‘80s, ‘90s and current rock hits.
Attendees may bring lawn chairs, blankets, picnic foods and beverages. The concert series is hosted by the Carthage Council on the Arts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.