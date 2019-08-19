Summer heat takes another swing at Joplin area

School may be back in session for the fall, but summer's not done with us yet.
A ridge of high pressure will build across the area through today, bringing high temperatures to the mid- to upper 90s and prompting a heat advisory through 8 p.m. A moist air mass over the region will result in heat index values of 105 to 110 degrees, according to the National Weather Service station in Springfield.
"That summertime ridge of high pressure is closer to us, so that's going to warm us up," said Doug Cramer, a meteorologist with the Springfield station. "(Tuesday) looks pretty hot."
The heat comes on the heels of July, which was the hottest month measured on Earth since records began in 1880. The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said July was 1.71 degrees warmer than the 20th-century average of 60.4 degrees for the month.
According to NOAA’s records, nine of the 10 hottest Julys on record have occurred since 2005, and last month was the 43rd consecutive July above the 20th-century average.
Although it'll certainly feel sweltering today, the Joplin area actually had a cooler-than-normal July, Cramer said. The average maximum temperature was 88 degrees, while the normal average maximum temperature for the month in Joplin is 90.6 degrees, he said.
The average mean temperature for July was 78.4 degrees, more than a degree off from the normal mean of 80.2 degrees, he said.
"That's pretty significant," he said. "Sometimes clouds and precipitation can do that, but it was just the weather pattern we were in. We didn't have a big summertime ridge (of high pressure) over us."
'Keep out'
But never fear — that summertime ridge has found us anyway. And experts urge caution if you must go outdoors.
"All people really need to do is try to keep out of the excessive temperatures as best they can," said Brian Tessaro, a physician in the emergency room at Mercy Hospital Joplin. "Excessive prolonged exposure (to the heat) can cause problems."
Stay in the shade and drink plenty of water, Tessaro said. If you notice that you're excessively warm but you've stopped sweating, seek medical attention. Additional symptoms such as confusion, dizziness, lightheadedness, headache, muscle cramps or nausea could be indicators of more severe heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion or heatstroke.
Residents also should check on people who are vulnerable to the heat, including those who can't necessarily escape it, such as the homeless and those without air conditioning, Tessaro said.
Be sure to take care of your pets in the heat as well. Give them plenty of fresh, clean water and a shady place outdoors, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
Animals with flat faces, such as pugs and Persian cats, are more susceptible to heatstroke because they cannot pant as effectively. Keep those animals, along with the elderly, the overweight and those with heart or lung diseases, indoors in the air conditioning.
Don't shave your dogs to keep them cool, as their coat layers protect from overheating and sunburn. And don't let them linger on hot asphalt, which can burn their paw pads, the ASPCA says.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
