Summer School

Students play a game of duck, duck, goose underneath a parachute during the summer school session that kicked off Wednesday at Irving Elementary in Joplin. The Joplin School District's summer session will run through June 30. GLOBE | ROGER NOMER

Today was the first day of the summer session for Joplin Schools, and we had a reporter and photographer out at Irving Elementary School to hear from the principal and students.

Summer school will run throughout June in Joplin.

Learn more in a story from reporter John Hacker online at joplinglobe.com and in Thursday's print edition.

We'll also bring you:

  • Details about an upcoming auction of stone mined from quarries in Carthage.
  • An interview with the new president of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce.
  • A roundup of five things to do this weekend with your family.

Have a peaceful Wednesday evening.

Tags

Trending Video

Emily Younker is the managing editor at the Joplin Globe. Contact: eyounker AT joplinglobe DOT com.