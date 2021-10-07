CARTHAGE, Mo. — No ceremonies are planned, but Sunday marks the 45th anniversary of the dedication of one of the most iconic artworks by a man who defined Carthage as a haven for artists.
On Oct. 10, 1976, some of Carthage’s civic and political leaders gathered in the Jasper County Courthouse to dedicate the mural titled “Forged in Fire” on the wall near the Jasper County clerk’s office in the east wing of the first floor of the historic structure.
The mural was one of Lowell Davis’ earliest, and physically one of the largest, contributions to his hometown, created soon after he returned to Carthage in 1974. It has wowed Carthage school children taking tours of the courthouse and visitors traveling Route 66 since its addition.
Push a tiny white button under the mural and you hear the booming voice of Ron Peterson Sr., owner of KDMO Radio in Carthage for years, telling the story of the mural as it depicts the history of Jasper County from Native Americans hunting in the forests to the first white settlers through the horror and carnage of the Civil War, then reconstruction and the development of modern Carthage.
Peterson said he recorded the narration in the late 1990s at the request of the late Jasper County historian Sue Vandergriff, who wrote the script. Peterson said Vandergriff asked what he’d charge to record the narration and he volunteered to do it for free.
“God gave me talent, and I was just happy to help,” Peterson said. “I was very good friends with (the late historian) Marvin VanGilder, and Marvin told me a lot about the history of Carthage. Marvin really loved Lowell and how he depicted the mural there. It was a sequence from left to right, and I always admired that. He did a wonderful job.”
Davis was proud of the mural too. He used to come to the courthouse to see friends and conduct business, and he’d pause by his creation and look it over and talk about it to anyone who happened to be around. Some recognized him as the mural’s creator and others didn’t, but he was willing to talk to all of them when he was there.
Davis died on Nov. 2, 2020, at the age of 83 at his home at the community he created northeast of Carthage called Red Oak II, and is buried in the whimsical cemetery in a plot he designed himself.
About the mural
The “Forged in Fire” mural was dedicated as “a bicentennial gift to the city of Carthage from the Soroptimists International of Carthage,” on Oct. 10, 1976, a year of celebration 200 years after the Declaration of Independence was signed on July 4, 1776.
A 24-page booklet printed as a program for that mural dedication said Davis had an idea for a mural in the Jasper County Courthouse in the 1950s as a 19-year-old Carthage native returning from service in the U.S. Air Force.
An article in the program by Carthage Press reporter Neil Campbell said Davis made drawings of a proposed mural back in the 1950s, and he was to rediscover those drawings in 1976 when the Soroptimists first approached him about the project.
“It would be the group’s bicentennial contribution to the city and they wondered if Davis might be interested,” Campbell wrote in the article. “The club had also been kicking around the idea of a mural for several years. Only then did the organization’s idea and the artist’s dream begin to merge. A crash program of research followed, using The Press files as primary source material. Care was taken that ‘every face, every building, every tombstone was faithfully rendered.”
A photo in The Carthage Press from Oct. 8, 1976, on file at the Jasper County Records Center, shows Davis inspecting the mural with a young boy, Jason Scott, then 8, who served as model for the young boy and his dog listening to an older storyteller in the lower right corner of the mural.
The caption of photo says George Guinn, then living in the Drake Hotel, served as the model for the old storyteller, and names Artie Baugh Jr., as the model for the Osage Indian, and Sibyl Fielder, Diamond, as the model for Annie Baxter on the left side of the mural.
The Oct. 10, 1976, dedication of the mural, according to the booklet, was headlined by then Missouri first lady Carolyn Bond and featured local political figures of the time state Rep. Robert Ellis Young, state Sen. Richard Webster and U.S. Rep. Gene Taylor in various roles.
Ruth Evans, then president of the Soroptimist International of Carthage, read the welcome; Byron Fly, of what now is the County Commission, led the Pledge of Allegiance; Carthage’s Ida Ruth “Platt” Locarni, described as a mezzo-soprano in the program and accompanied by Frances Pierce, sang “This is Our Country” and Let There Be Peace on Earth;” Dallie Miessner, the chair of the Mural Committee, introduced Davis; Harriette Murray, the 1975 president of the Soroptimists, presented the mural; and then Mayor Byron C. Hallam accepted it.
Campbell’s article said the mural became an “around-the-clock endeavor,” and that Davis suspended all his other work to devote full time to the project.
“A mural is to the artist, at least to this artist, as Carnegie Hall is to the musician,” Davis said in the article. “I truly believe this is the ultimate challenge.”
Little touches
The Carthage Soroptimist International paid for the mural and to have it installed in the courthouse. Current members recently took a tour of Carthage to see some of the works the club has given to the community over the years.
Janet LaFon, a member of the club who worked in the University of Missouri Extension office in the basement of the courthouse for more than 35 years, said she was told about some of the personal touches Davis put on the mural.
LaFon pointed to the general store on the right side of the mural near the road that leads to the current Jasper County Courthouse in the upper right corner. She said the store looks like one that stood in the original town of Red Oak east of Carthage on the Jasper-Lawrence county line.
Davis, who grew up in the back of that store, had it relocated to the little community of Red Oak II he built in the 1980s and 1990s on a farm he owned northeast of Carthage.
“I grew up close to the same area where Lowell grew up,” LaFon said. “I was a little younger than him and my mother was a little bit older than him so it brings back a lot of memories of the Red Oak area.
“I like the generational thing of the grandfather telling the stories to his grandson of kind of the history of the county,” LaFon said. “I just think it represents the beauty of Jasper County, and the artistry that went into it by Lowell Davis is just phenomenal.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.