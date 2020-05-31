Three weeks before the season's even begun and COVID-19 already seems likely to render the summer of 2020 unlike any summer of recent memory.
The prospects for family vacations, day trips to lakes or parks, even the simplest of outdoor activities — running, hiking, biking — remain more than a little up in the air, posing a variety of health concerns this summer.
But the psychological impact of more than two months of social distancing and stay-at-home advisories seems clear.
Two Joplin doctors the Globe contacted last week think people will be looking to get outside more than ever this summer, and that makes the message they seek to convey this May — designated Skin Cancer Awareness Month by the Skin Cancer Foundation — all the more important.
"People are clearly wanting something to entertain their kids," said Dr. Laura Henness, of Freeman Pediatric Partners.
Public pools may remain closed until prevalence rates of COVID-19 subside. But use of private pools is likely to be "crazy," Henness said. The same goes for many other traditional summer outdoor activities for the young, she said.
"I think sunscreening is going to be ultraimportant this summer because more kids are going to be out and about," Henness said.
Dr. Samir Dalia, a hematologist and oncologist at Mercy Clinic, believes it will not be just the young who will be looking to get outdoors a lot this summer.
"And I think because people are going to be out more, we need to focus on making sure we are doing all the preventive measures we can," Dalia told the Globe.
That means wearing ultraviolet protective clothing and large-brimmed hats, being conscious of the length of time spent in direct sunlight, wearing sufficient sunscreen with a sun protection factor of 30 or higher and reapplying it as directed. Henness said that's usually every 30 minutes.
She said people sometimes fail to apply sunscreen sprays or sticks in an adequate manner. Sprays need to be rubbed in. The sticks require four passes over the skin to get enough on to provide the level of protection sought. She said "the tried and true" remain the lotions or creams because they actually block the sun's rays, whereas chemical sprays and sticks work through absorption of rays.
Henness said it's also important to check expiration dates on sunscreens. The spray used last year may not be effective any longer. In general, that's another advantage of titanium oxide creams. They are more likely to still be good after a winter on the shelf.
Babies and young children need higher SPF products because their skin is more sensitive. The same goes for lighter-skinned people in general, the doctors said.
"But it's a myth to think that people with darker skin tones don't get sunburned," Henness said.
Bad burns can lead to skin cancer as people age. Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer, with more than 5 million new cases diagnosed in the U.S. each year. The vast majority of both melanoma and nonmelanoma types of skin cancers are associated with chronic exposure to ultraviolet radiation.
"I don't think a lot of people fully grasp how bad skin cancer can be," Dalia said.
As with most cancers, the key to successful treatment of skin cancers is early detection, he said. If caught soon enough, a growth or lesion, can be removed or frozen, he said. These can often be addressed by one's primary care physician or a dermatologist.
"But if you catch it late, that's when you get in trouble and you have to come see somebody like me," Dalia said.
Warning signs
Dr. Samir Dalia advises anyone with a growth on the skin that is changing in size or color, or a bleeding scab that does not go away, to get it checked out by their primary physician or a dermatologist. For melanoma, the warning signs concern moles with "ABCDE" characteristics: asymmetry, border irregularities, color variation, diameter greater than 6 millimeters, and evolving in size, shape or color.
