On Sunday night, sky gazers around the country will have a chance to check out the Super Flower Blood Moon eclipse, which will start around 8:30 p.m., peak around 10:30 p.m. and part by midnight. It will be viewable across the U.S.
A lunar eclipse occurs when the shadow of the earth casts itself on a full moon. This only takes place when the sun, Earth and moon are in perfect alignment.
This year, Earth will experience four eclipses: two partial solar eclipses and two total lunar eclipses. No special equipment is required for people to enjoy the changing of the moon’s colors.
This eclipse is sparking the interest of many because the event takes place during a "supermoon." The moon revolves around the Earth in ellipses, rather than concentric circles, which means the moon is not the same distance from Earth. A supermoon is when the moon appears slightly larger because it is closer to Earth.
This lunar eclipse will be different because totality, the time the moon spends in the full shadow of the Earth, or the umbra, will last almost 90 minutes.
A lunar eclipse is caused by earth blocking sunlight from reaching the moon, casting a shadow across the moon’s surface.
The Earth casts two shadows over the moon: The umbra is the full, dark shadow, and the penumbra is a much wider partial outer shadow.
When the moon enters the Earth’s umbra, or darker shadow, it will appear a deep shade of red, which is why it is called a "blood moon."
The moon does not shine with light of its own; rather, it reflects the light from the sun. Instead of turning completely dark, the sun’s rays scatter around the Earth. The moon will appear red for the same reason that sunsets and sunrises appear red.
According to the website timeanddate.com, Sunday’s eclipse will start in Joplin when the moon is on the eastern horizon at 8:32 p.m.
The overall eclipse will last 5 hours and 19 minutes, while totality, the time when the moon is in the Earth’s shadow, will last an hour and 25 minutes from 10:29 p.m. to 11:53 p.m.
Maximum totality will be at 11:11 p.m. over Joplin.
Visibility is, of course, dependent on the weather — cloudy skies will obscure the eclipsed moon.
If you miss this lunar eclipse, people in the U.S. will get the chance to see another one on Nov. 8, 2022. But after that one, the next total lunar eclipse visible on Earth won't be until 2025.
