Today in the Globe newsroom we checked on a local museum that celebrates the Man of Steel.
A Route 66 museum dedicated to Superman, which also sells red, yellow and blue ice cream, will soon be reopened under new ownership. Chris and Andrea Briley, of Joplin, are the new owners of Supertam on 66.
We'll have more about this report in Thursday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about:
- A COVID-19 update with attention paid to infusion/antibody therapy.
- Newton County relying on the state to report COVID deaths.
- Sentencing for a woman accused of abusing and medically neglecting her daughter.
We've made it over the hump. We hope you have a wonderful Wednesday evening.
