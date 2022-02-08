Supply chain problems have pushed back the completion of the new Dover Hill Elementary School in Joplin, but administrators don’t want to delay combining the Columbia and West Central students and staff into one campus, so that means changes are coming in August.
Bret Ingle, principal at the Columbia and West Central schools, told the Joplin Board of Education at a special work session Tuesday that the two schools will start merging next fall by putting all the kindergarten, first grade and second grade classes at West Central, and all the third, fourth and fifth grade classes at Columbia.
“We’re going to go into fall of 2022 as Dover Hill Elementary, one school, just located at two campuses,” Ingle said. “Since we’re planning on moving in December, we wanted to start that process of mixing the kids, mixing the families, otherwise when we walk in in January we’ll have West Central classes and Columbia classes trying to coexist side by side and not having that mix yet. This will give teachers more opportunities to collaborate at grade level teams.”
Kerry Sachetta, Joplin assistant superintendent for operations, said the supply chain problems that have plagued the world since the COVID-19 pandemic started have meant delivery of essential parts of the new building have been delayed.
He said bar joists, which help support the roof, have been on order for weeks, but they still haven’t arrived.
“Those are going to be on-site very soon,” Sachetta said. “We were hoping they would be on-site several months ago, but we knew this was coming. The construction company told us whenever we did all the bids a long time ago this was possible. The contractor has been trying to do work-arounds and get other projects done because they didn’t want to be sitting there idle with certain levels of things that needed to be done as time went on.”
Sachetta said the current timetable calls for the building to be done sometime between Thanksgiving and Christmas.
The district is buying nearly all new furniture, but teachers supplies and other items will still have to be moved, so a decision on exactly when the district can move into the new building has not been made.
“So the closer we get to completion, the tighter it’ll be in terms of yes, we’ll be done on this day,” Sachetta said. “At that point we’re going to sit down and decide, ‘Do we move in before Christmas or do we move it all the way up and walk in in January?’”
Sachetta said the delay complicated things, so the district started making plans last fall to make the complicated transition as easy as possible.
That’s when the decision was made to combine as much of the operations of the two schools as possible while still operating in the separate school buildings.
“It makes the January transition easier for everybody,” including school secretaries, Ingle said. “Right now, the Columbia secretary knows all the Columbia families, but she doesn’t know any of the West Central families, so next year, secretaries will be able to get to know families.”
Ingle said the district already runs a shuttle bus between West Central and Columbia schools for students who live in West Central’s area but have to go to Columbia because of a lack of space in West Central’s classes.
Next fall, the shuttle bus will be available to transport students who would have attended kindergarten, first grade or second grade at Columbia to West Central, and vice versa with third, fourth and fifth grade students.
The division between the grades will reflect how the grades will be divided at the new school, where kindergarten through second grades will be on the first floor and third through fifth grades will be on the second floor.
