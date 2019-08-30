A new support group has formed to bring together area residents living with alpha-gal syndrome, a tick-borne illness that causes allergic reactions to certain meat products.
The group’s next meeting is planned for 5 p.m. Thursday at the Joplin Public Library, 1901 E. 20th St.
Guest speaker Tina Merritt, an allergy specialist doctor in Bentonville, Arkansas, will share alpha-gal knowledge and research. All are welcome.
Details: 417-388-7741, mn_shaw2012@yahoo.com, wendy_rich@outlook.com.
