Union Depot

Union Depot, pictured here in 2018, has been vacant for decades. Globe file | Roger Nomer

Today in the Globe newsroom we heard about possible new life for an old landmark. 

Supporters of Union Depot, located north of downtown Joplin, are starting a national marketing effort seeking a developer to restore and use the 110-year-old station. 

We'll have more about this story in Thursday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about: 

  • Features of a new Habitat for Humanity home built with advanced storm protection.
  • A Missouri House committee advancing a new redistricting proposal.
  • A look at things to do over the weekend.

We hope you stay dry over the next few days. Keep an eye out for flash floods. 

