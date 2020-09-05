Surgery a new tool in fight against sleep apnea

A new procedure that can significantly reduce sleep apnea can, in layman’s terms, be described as a “face lift for the throat” by creating proper airflow into the lungs during sleep.
Called Airlift, it’s a surgical procedure where sutures are placed around the neck’s hyoid bone while small suture screws, acting as anchors, are placed beneath the chin. Tension is applied to those anchors when the suture threads between them are slowly tightened, in turn lifting the U-shaped hyoid bone forward. This removes any natural obstruction from the airway during sleep.
“As we age, the different parts of the base of the tongue ... tend to collapse, and the muscle tone (sags),” said Dr. Kent McIntire, an otolaryngologist with Freeman Health System. “(Airlift) is designed just like a face lift; instead of the facial skin being lifted, it’s the muscles lining the throat that’s lifted. It helps to increase the tone of those muscles and the lining of the throat.”
Sleep apnea affects 50 million to 70 million Americans, according to sleephealth.org. It occurs when the muscles at the back of the throat — muscles supporting the soft palate, such as the tonsils and tongue — relax.
To those with sleep apnea, the relaxed soft palate narrows or outright closes the throat when breathing during sleep. When this happens, the brain senses the problem and briefly rouses the person from deep sleep so they can voluntarily take a breath, usually a loud snorting, choking or gasping sound.
This awakening is often so brief the person never fully wakes up and often doesn’t remember doing it. The process can repeat itself five to 30 times or more each hour, all night long. For many sleep apnea sufferers, they never dream because they’re not asleep long enough to enter REM sleep.
Currently, the No. 1 way to treat sleep apnea is by using continuous positive airway pressure machines, complete with masks and hoses, that blast air down the throat and into the lungs to force open the airway while sleeping.
McIntire said CPAP machines help 56% of sleep apnea users, though that still leaves a high percentage of sufferers who can’t or won’t use them.
“If you can use a CPAP machine, we’ll obviously try to get you to do that. But ... (Airlift) is an excellent alternative,” he said. “I’ve tried a CPAP personally myself, and I couldn’t use it. Some people just can’t stand the claustrophobia of having the mask around their face, constantly blowing into their noses.”
The Airlift procedure, considered an outpatient surgery, lasts 45 to 75 minutes. There is little swelling and no complications in breathing, eating or talking. A small “tightness” goes away after a few weeks. And the two inserted screws are so tiny “you can’t even tell they are there,” McIntire said.
The surgical procedure has a 43% success rate by itself. When it’s combined with more traditional soft palate procedures, such as trimming down the soft palate and uvula or removing tonsils, the success rate shoots into the high 70% range.
McIntire was ready to launch the surgeries in Joplin when the global pandemic struck, forcing Freeman hospitals to postpone all nonemergency procedures. Once those restrictions eased a few months ago, the scheduled surgeries began like clockwork.
“I think it will be very helpful to many, many people,” he said of the procedure. “So far, all of (my patients) have been happy with it."
