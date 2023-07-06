The Joplin School District will hold its surplus auction at 10 a.m. Tuesday at 1301 S. Pearl Ave.
Electronics, appliances, music supplies, school supplies, nursing supplies, furniture and maintenance supplies will be up for auction. Items include printers, Chromebooks, MacBook Airs, a Baldwin baby grand piano, a Wurlitzer piano, desks, tables, refrigerators, a commercial freezer, medical monitors and surgical instruments.
Auction inventory is subject to additions and deletions without notice. Purchasers should be prepared to haul on the day of the auction.
The auction is being facilitated by Venture Group.
