Joplin residents may register their opinions of city services in a survey being taken as part of a study being conducted for city government.
The study is being conducted as part of an assessment by an outside consultant hired by city officials to report on findings regarding the city's level of services and customer satisfaction.
"This study will provide an assessment of our current services, staffing levels, and other resources to establish appropriate benchmarks,” said Nick Edwards, city manager, in a statement. "It will help evaluate the level of services provided, including the efficiency and effectiveness of those services in order for the city to provide the highest quality of services to citizens and visitors.”
The survey can be taken online or by using smartphones to access the survey through a QR code. The survey can be taken anonymously, and it will be available until Jan. 20.
Residents also can obtain a paper copy of the survey at the Joplin Public Library, 1901 East 20th St.
In addition to providing city officials with resident assessment of services, the report will compare Joplin with other Missouri and Midwestern cities as well as with national standards to determine benchmark levels.
"The city desires effective, efficient, quality services to attract and retain people and businesses to our community, and this study will help identify our current status in reaching this goal," the city manager said.
Results of the survey will be used to plan for resources needed to provide future initiatives and projects for community improvement as part of the city's continued work on action plans developed to address six goals set by the City Council. Those goals were developed as part of a strategic plan to address concerns expressed to the city manager during a listening tour he conducted of Joplin's strengths and needs soon after he was hired for the local post.
Questions of the survey touch on all facets of city services, including animal control, parks and recreation, fire and police services, health services, and streets.
Residents may ask questions or obtain assistance in filling out the survey by calling the city administration at 417-624-0820, ext. 1200.
Go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/JoplinCS to take the survey.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.