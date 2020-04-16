A rural Carthage man was arraigned Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court on charges that he raped and sodomized a woman April 9 in Carthage.
Elijah L. George, 23, is charged with first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy in the alleged sexual assault of a 21-year-old Carthage woman whom he purportedly met via the online application Snapchat. George appeared Thursday before Associate Judge Joe Hensley by video conference with the Jasper County Jail, where the defendant has been held without bond since his arrest Tuesday afternoon by Carthage police.
The defendant appeared at the hearing without having obtained legal representation as yet, prompting the judge to order that the public defender's office provide him legal counsel. Hensley denied George's request for bond pending a hearing on bond modification that the judge set for April 22.
A probable-cause affidavit filed with the charges states that the victim agreed to meet George at 1 a.m. April 9 in the 900 block of South Fulton Avenue in Carthage. Police told the Globe that the two met online via Snapchat. The affidavit states that the woman agreed to meet George after he assured her that it would not be a sexual encounter.
But, she told police, once she got in his van, he forced himself on her and ultimately raped her. She told police that she was not strong enough to push him away.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.