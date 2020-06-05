CARTHAGE, Mo. — A 50-year-old suspect was being held Friday on charges that he tried to rob and badly beat a woman who gave him a ride from a convenience store in Carthage.
Peter C. Whittington is charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree assault of 46-year-old Patricia Wallace about 2 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Poplar Street in Carthage. He remained in custody Friday night at the Jasper County Jail on a cash-only bond of $10,000.
A probable-cause affidavit states that Wallace gave Whittington a ride from a store to an ATM so he could get some cash. He obtained $200 at the ATM but then tried to get more money from Wallace, reaching into her pocket as she was driving and trying to pull out $230 in cash she had in her possession.
The affidavit states that Wallace stopped on Poplar Street and jumped out in an effort to thwart his attempt to rob her, but Whittington stepped out of the vehicle as well and started punching her in the face. He hit her about 10 times before grabbing her and slamming her head into the rear window of her vehicle about four or five times, the affidavit stated.
A resident of the neighborhood saw what was happening and recorded video footage of the assault, which ended when Wallace fled to a nearby residence to get away from Whittington.
Police recovered a small plastic bag containing methamphetamine and a debit card belonging to Whittington that had blood on it in the street where the assault took place, and the suspect was arrested late Thursday morning. Investigators also were able to match the clothing he was wearing on video while at a gas station ATM with clothing seized at his residence during execution of a search warrant, according to the affidavit.
Police Chief Greg Dagnan told the Globe that Wallace was treated and released from Mercy Hospital Carthage following the assault and robbery attempt.
