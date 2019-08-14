Joplin police this morning continue to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred late Tuesday night.
According to police, at 9:20 p.m. Tuesday officers were dispatched to 901 W. Kensington Road in reference to a suspicious person.
"The subject they encountered was combative with officers," the Joplin Police Department said in a statement. "Tasers were deployed and were ineffective. The suspect continued to be combative with officers. During the confrontation a Joplin police officer fired their duty weapon striking the suspect."
Emergency responders were immediately dispatched; the suspect was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The name of the deceased is being withheld until proper notification occurs.
Following department policy, the officers involved are placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Identification of the suspect will be released when proper notifications have been made.
