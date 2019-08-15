An Oklahoma man waived a preliminary hearing Thursday on a charge that he participated in the armed robbery of a woman in January 2017 in the parking lot of the Walmart store at 1501 S. Range Line Road in Joplin.
Joel J. McGuire, 30, of rural Guthrie, Oklahoma, waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on a charge of first-degree robbery and was ordered by Associate Judge Joe Hensley to make an initial appearance in a trial division of the court on Sept. 16.
McGuire is accused of driving the vehicle in which suspected accomplice Alyssa M. Guevara, 31, of Bernice, Oklahoma, fled the scene of the crime after allegedly threatening Joan Stephens, 54, of Joplin, with a gun and stealing her purse.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol stopped the suspects' vehicle at a toll booth on Interstate 44 and arrested Guevara and McGuire. According to a probable-cause affidavit, items taken from Stephens were found inside the vehicle.
Guevara was ordered bound over for trial on a charge of first-degree robbery in January and has a trial set for Oct. 3-4.
