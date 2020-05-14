Life is returning to some degree of normal with the recent reopening of the economy in the Joplin area, and more and more people are heading back to fitness centers.
It’s been quite a relief, say local gym owners.
Jason Ansley, owner of Midwestern Built on West Second Street, said his gym likely would not have been able to survive much longer if not for its resumed operation on May 4. “It was crucial because I couldn’t have stayed closed for one more day,” he said, and the steady attendance that’s followed has resulted in a sense of optimism he had lacked for a couple of months.
“We’ve been really busy in all of our morning and early afternoon classes,” Ansley said. “We definitely have that market that was itching to get back. They all immediately came back for the most part, and things have been pretty consistent so far.”
Honey Badger Gym on South Main Street also reopened its doors on May 4 and has operated with a limited capacity. The fitness center has capped its on-site class sizes to 12 people at a time, and it offers virtual workouts via Zoom for its members who opt to take part in workout sessions from home.
“We’re well below our 25% max capacity threshold, just to make sure we keep our distance and everybody is comfortable and feels safe,” owner Travis Jarmin said. “We’ve marked out the floor so everybody has a spot to go to when they come in. There are also cleaning supplies at each station, and we require the stations to be cleaned before and after workouts.”
Jarmin said the sanitization and cleaning efforts at Honey Badger Gym have “doubled, if not tripled,” since it reopened.
“Our members have been very understanding of the changes,” he said. “We’re lucky to have built such a strong community over the years. We’ve been open since 2015, and people were willing to support us through this. So that was good, and we knew we would have our numbers back when we reopened. That kind of kept us driving forward.”
Similar efforts to assure people’s safety have been taken by Ansley at Midwestern Built. The gym has purchased hundreds of additional towels, and staff members have been tasked with upping the number of times they clean and sanitize throughout the day.
“We’re a private gym that’s membership-based,” Ansley said. “People don’t have to come to us, but we feel like we’re a preventive maintenance business. So if you can come in and do things to be healthy and take care of your body, we feel like you can prevent yourself from falling into the category of at-risk people, the obese, people with diabetes or high blood pressure — all of the things that fitness can help solve.”
Elite 24 HR Gym has reopened its two locations in Joplin as well as the one in Webb City.
“It’s been good to see more people coming back, but at the same time, I think a lot of people are still staying home,” said Danielle Drake, manager of the South Main Street gym. “Our before-work and after-work crowds are still keeping us busy. We weren’t able to reopen classes and child care, so that’s one of the reasons we probably haven’t had the amount of people we were used to seeing before (the pandemic).”
James Bullock, owner of The Forge, a martial arts school and physical fitness center on East Fourth Street, is one gym owner who has opted to refrain from opening his doors completely to the public. He said he’ll reevaluate that decision on May 25.
“I’m doing private sessions only and have not opened up my evening classes yet,” he said. “I’m a one-on-one throughout the day, and I’ve kept that up for the most part. … It’s been very difficult. I also write training programs online for athletes all across the country. And since gyms are closed basically all over the country in the world, it made it where I lost a lot of income online as well.”
Bullock’s business has dropped more than 75% since the start of the pandemic, but he doesn’t plan to resume his classes at full capacity until his members are “no longer worried about contracting or spreading the new coronavirus.”
“I’m hopeful this COVID-19 stuff will end and I’ll have a surge in business again,” he said. “It’s been rough, but I’m staying optimistic.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.