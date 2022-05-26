Pool Prep

Lifeguard Noel Hedrick goes about maintenance chores Wednesday in preparation for the opening of the Schifferdecker Aquatic Center this weekend. GLOBE | LAURIE SISK

Today in the Globe newsroom we started thinking about swimming season. 

This upcoming weekend is traditionally when cities open their municipal pools for the first splashes of summer. We'll have more about this story, including times and admission prices, in Friday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com.

We'll also feature reports about:

  • Part 2 in our story about Jess Lines' journey across the country to learn more about his missing son.
  • Thursday night's meeting about a historic district designation for East Town. 
  • Our final profiles for this year's All Area Academic Team members. 

We hope you have a relaxing evening. 

