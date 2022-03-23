PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Southeast Kansas Symphony at Pittsburg State University will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Linda & Lee Scott Performance Hall in the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts.
The performance will feature four winners of the PSU music department's annual concerto and aria competition. Featured will be Joel Garber, clarinet; Madison Westervelt, mezzo soprano; Steven F. Speer, timpani; and Isaac Hernandez, piano.
The orchestra will perform with the winners under the direction of Raúl Munguía, associate professor of music. The program will include “Sailing the Golden Sea” by local composer Dell Johnston and “A Day in Spring” by Lili Boulanger. Graduate conducting student Thomas Smith will share the podium.
Admission is free and open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.