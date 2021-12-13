PINEVILLE, Mo. — The McDonald County Chamber of Commerce on Monday was awarded $50,000 through T-Mobile’s Hometown Grant program for its student-run coffee shop.
Officials say they want to use the grant to expand the program and guide students' careers in business, one cup at a time.
Commerce Coffee is housed in the chamber’s building in downtown Pineville and is run by McDonald County High School business students. It gives the students valuable experience and teaches them real-world skills, according to their teachers.
“I could list a hundred ways why it’s important to the students' education to have this coffee shop,” said Kristy Gilgen, McDonald County High School business teacher. “It’s a higher level of learning. You can sit in a classroom and take notes all day long, but until you have to do it, you don’t really learn it."
Monday’s check presentation was celebrated at the chamber in Pineville with city officials, T-Mobile staff and catered barbecue. Dontay Taylor, rural market manager with T-Mobile, said the goal of T-Mobile’s Hometown Grants program is investing in small-market rural areas.
“We’re giving out 24 grants, different amounts for each town, and we’re allowing those towns to really help expand some of the initiatives they’re trying to do,” Taylor said. “There’s not a better town that would have been able to receive this; there’s amazing people here. I can’t wait to see what they’re able to do with the grant.”
In McDonald County’s case, the grant money will go to improve and expand the Commerce Coffee learning experience. The shop started two years ago as a program where McDonald County High School students worked with the chamber to start an entrepreneurial project. The students arrived at the idea of a community coffee shop, modeled after a similar student-run shop at the high school.
“The students thought a coffee shop was a good idea,” Gilgen said. “It wasn’t something really available in Pineville.”
Last year, students set up in the chamber building, which was provided to the school at a reduced cost by the city of Pineville. They would work in the morning before school serving coffee, mostly to appreciative teachers from Pineville Elementary School. Running the coffee shop gave students a different education than sitting in class taking notes.
“As a businessperson, I’ve learned that on-the-job training is so important,” said Shawn Cooper, president of the McDonald County Chamber of Commerce. “One of the things you don’t think about is soft skills. That means learning to show up on time, be polite, and doing your job. We want to teach that here. We want them to have that understanding that if they don’t show up, the coffee doesn’t get made, and they don’t get any money.”
This year the shop closed because of a monitoring shortage, but Gilgen plans to open again in August. This time, because of the grant, it’ll look different, Gilgen said. She and another business teacher, Sherry Lemm, have big plans for the grant.
“We’ve thrown out lots of ideas,” Gilgen and Lemm said in unison, with a laugh.
The teachers would like to take the coffee shop mobile, visiting community festivals throughout the county and possibly visiting multiple towns. They would also like to expand the coffee shop’s lessons to younger students — for example, teaching elementary students math skills through counting back change.
“We’ve been dreaming,” Gilgen said. “We want to use coffee as the basis for learning. With $50,000, a lot can happen. We can take a big step in the right direction.”
Irael Marcos, a recent graduate of McDonald County High School, worked at Commerce Coffee his senior year. He started out wanting a career in business, possibly in accounting. But the experience of working at the shop changed his future plans.
“My part was advertising the coffee shop,” Marcos said. “That’s how I found my passion for graphic design and for creating graphics."
As he worked with students to design logos and advertising, Marcos discovered he had a talent for graphics. He started working on other design projects at the school, including designing the cover of the yearbook. Now he studies graphic design at Northwest Arkansas Community College. He hopes to work for a company doing graphic design or even operate his own company that creates logos, T-shirts and other products.
“It changed my thinking about my future completely,” Marcos said. “They made me feel like I was part of something, that was something I hadn’t felt as much before. I’ll always be grateful for that. Graphic design makes me feel calm. It’s like a hobby I enjoy that I want to do as a career. I enjoy what I do, and I want to do it for a long time.”
Working at Commerce Coffee also gives McDonald County High School students access to scholarships. Cooper said he hopes the Hometown Grant will give the students incentive to sell more coffee and increase the scholarship money. He also hopes to reach more students like Marcos and inspire their future in business.
“It makes my heart feel good,” Cooper said. “That’s what we want to do. Irael didn’t know that graphic design was part of business, and there’s a fun part of business. Business isn’t so scary; working for a living isn’t so scary. You can come out of your shell, and learn the things you’re good at and learn it in a safe environment. Here you have an opportunity to shine at a young age.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.