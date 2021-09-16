Hoffmeister House

Wood flooring inside the Hoffmeister house appears ready for reuse in a project that will create living museums of three historic Joplin homes. GLOBE | ROGER NOMER

The Hoffmeister House is destined for demolition. The Schifferdecker, Zelleken and Rogers houses are being renovated.

They'll soon all be tied together in a unique way. Crews from the renovation project were at the Hoffmeister property on North Range Line Road in Joplin recently to look for anything — features, fixtures, ceilings or floors — that they can salvage and repurpose in their three houses in Murphysburg.

It's the ultimate in recycling.

Emily Younker is the managing editor at the Joplin Globe. Contact: eyounker AT joplinglobe DOT com.