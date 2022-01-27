Residents turned out earlier this week for a discussion about the process to nominate the Broadway Historic District to the National Register of Historic Places.
Representatives of the consultant hired by the city of Joplin and the Historic Preservation Commission to develop the nomination, Owen & Eastlake Ltd., led the meeting, which was covered by Globe reporter Joe Hadsall. Read his report online at joplinglobe.com and in Friday's print edition.
We're also working on:
- A COVID-19 update for area universities.
- A roundup of events taking place at Pittsburg State University for Black History Month.
- A profile of two Lions on the women's basketball team.
We're almost to Friday. Hang in there.
