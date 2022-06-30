Back when TAMKO Building Products opened its manufacturing plant at the intersection of Newman and Range Line roads, that part of Joplin was rural farmland.
It’s hard to imagine what the area looked like in 1947 when Newman Road was a dirt country road crossing a two-lane Range Line Road, the city of Joplin was miles to the south and west, but an aerial photo of the plant taken soon after it was built and hanging in the office at the plant is a keen reminder.
As the second oldest plant operated by the Joplin-based roofing manufacturer, the plant continues to play a key part in what TAMKO calls vertical integration and the company’s ability to make, in-house, virtually all the material it uses to manufacture the roofing materials it sells to the public.
“This plant’s been here for 75 years, one of the first two plants in TAMKO when TAMKO was a small local roofing company,” said Rob Keeling, vice president of operations and supply chain. “The company has grown to a national footprint roofing products manufacturer, and this plant’s grown up with us. I don’t think we do anything at this plant today that we did 75 years ago. As the industry has grown and the company has grown, we’ve invested in new technology and new processes and this plant is a key part of our manufacturing portfolio. It supports not just plant operations here in the Joplin area but across the country.”
When it opened, roofing shingles were made primarily of recycled corrugated cardboard and paper materials turned into a material called felt, Keeling said.
According to a written timeline provided by the company, the Range Line plant was built by TAMKO in 1947 after the company suddenly lost its outside felt supplier.
TAMKO’s timeline said the Ruberoid Corporation bought the Longhorn Roofing Company in Dallas, Texas, and refused to honor an existing agreement in which TAMKO founder E.L. Craig built a felt mill for Longhorn in exchange for the rights to half the felt it produced.
Workers at the plant overcame a major challenge when fire burned it to the ground in 1965. The company said TAMKO employees rebuilt the plant and were able to restart manufacturing in about six months.
TAMKO said in the 1980s the plant played a key role in the company transitioning from “organic” or paper shingles to fiberglass-based shingle manufacturing.
“This plant makes two primary products,” Keeling said. “We make fiberglass mat, which is part of the construction of asphalt shingles, and we ship fiberglass mat to almost all of our shingle manufacturing plants all across the country. This is a key part of that manufacturing process. We also process asphalt here, and you wouldn’t know it because we’ve invested in automation and environmental controls through the years.
“In the asphalt we process we support roofing manufacturing across town at our High Street facility. We have some trucking operations that we transport materials internally to our plant networks, plants in Columbus, Kansas, the High Street plant in Joplin and elsewhere.”
Kim Eckerman, corporate director of communication and marketing, said the 50 or so employees of the plant have a combined 600 years of service with the company.
“TAMKO employees, they tend to stay, they enjoy their roles, they enjoy the ability to be able to grow with the company,” Eckerman said. “TAMKO is very strategic and always forward and future thinking in how we can evolve with the industry and the needs of consumers because ultimately the product we make is going to end up on homes and businesses helping to protect those assets for people, so we have to be continuously thinking about how we’re improving our processes, how are we providing great employment for our people and providing more opportunities for them.”
Keeling said the company enjoys celebrating milestones like the Range Line plant’s 75th anniversary with its employees.
Earlier this week, he was in Columbus, Kansas, to celebrate that plant’s 25th anniversary.
“Columbus is another part of our integrated products,” Keeling said. “They have two different facilities at Columbus. They do some asphalt processing in speciality asphalt, polymer-based asphalt that we ship to other facilities. It goes into our shingle plants. They also make polyester mat that goes into some speciality roofing products, including our performance shingles, our new Titan product line.
“The buildings don’t care how old they are. We celebrate with the people. It’s important for the people to get together and celebrate and reflect on the journey we’ve made as a facility and as a company, and where they fit into the bigger picture of the company.”
