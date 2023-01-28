Following a major tornado disaster in Texas, a Joplin business is once again stepping in to donate to the relief effort.
On Saturday, just a few days after the tornado, TAMKO Building Products LLC donated $250,000 to the Houston Chapter of the American Red Cross for disaster relief efforts. Local Red Cross officials were on hand to accept the donation.
“We know how critical it is to act quickly in a situation like this,” Jeff Beyer, chief operating officer of TAMKO, said. “As soon as this was happening, we were prepared to jump in quickly. We’re thankful the American Red Cross is there immediately responding.”
On Jan. 24, a tornado hit parts of Deer Park, Baytown and Pasadena, Texas, located southeast of Houston. The tornado produced significant property damage, threw cars over as it crossed a highway and caused a train accident. No deaths and only a handful of injuries were reported, according to Houston Public Media. The National Weather service estimated the tornado was an EF3, with an 18-mile path and 140-mph wind speeds.
Stacy Burks, executive director of the Southern Missouri chapter of the American Red Cross, said the organization has set up two shelters in the Houston area for victim relief efforts. When the Red Cross arrives on a scene, their first goal is to provide for immediate needs like shelter, food and supplies, Burks explained.
After those needs are met, the Red Cross moves on to damage assessment and referrals for long-term resources, like mental health services and crisis counseling. It helps people move out of a state of shock and not being able to figure out what comes next.
Burks said gifts like TAMKO’s help the Red Cross provide immediate and also long-term assistance in disaster situations.
“First and foremost, a gift like this supports the financial relief efforts that we provide to families immediately after damaging storms,” Burks said. “Those families are free to use the financial assistance for the means that they need to begin their recovery.”
Beyer said TAMKO has significant operations in Texas, including multiple offices and manufacturing plants. He said all of their buildings and people were safe, and that TAMKO wanted to help people in the Houston area through a difficult time.
“It’s our job to give back,” Beyer. “That ethos starts with the Humphreys family (founders of TAMKO) and goes all the way down to everybody. Our purpose is to protect the home with quality building products. Understanding the devastation a tornado can cause to your home, it was natural for us to help.”
In May 2011, a devastating tornado damaged Joplin, where TAMKO was founded and has multiple offices. Just one month earlier, an EF4 tornado destroyed parts of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, including a TAMKO manufacturing plant. Beyer said since that time, the company has been finding ways to help tornado victims
TAMKO’s disaster relief efforts included donating $1 million for Joplin tornado recovery efforts in 2011, donations for the Alabama tornado that same year and in 2014 for Baxter Springs and Quapaw tornado recovery, supporting Harvey and Maria hurricane relief efforts and support for the families of the victims of the Joplin police shooting in Spring 2022.
Burks said the Red Cross can’t get volunteers on scene without donations. It takes donations large and small to get their volunteers on the scene of disasters. Those interested in donating to the American Red Cross can support through redcross.org, by calling 1-800-REDCROSS, or by texting the word “REDCROSS” to 90999 to donate an automatic $10 gift to relief efforts.
“We have a mission to help those in need, who are suffering,” Burks said. “We do it through generous donations of donors like this and through the hands and feet of our volunteers.”
