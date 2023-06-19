The Asphalt Roofing Manufacturers Association recently recognized TAMKO Building Products for its commitment to workplace safety.
TAMKO received 13 awards for the company’s achievements in 2022, including the ARMA Perfect Employee Safety Certificate presented to six TAMKO operations and the Award of Excellence presented to TAMKO’s Inwood, West Virginia, location for achieving a perfect safety score for three consecutive years.
“Safety is a top priority and essential to all we do at TAMKO,” David Humphreys, TAMKO’s chairman, president and CEO, said in a statement. “TAMKO’s safety message to all employees is simple: If it’s not safe, don’t do it. And, I’m proud of our employees’ continued efforts to put that message into practice every day.”
Since creating its innovative Zero Incident Safety Culture program in 2005, TAMKO said it has achieved an 84% overall reduction in OSHA recordable injuries and continues to advance its manufacturing technology to improve workplace safety.
The ARMA Perfect Employee Safety Certificate is earned based on a location achieving a safety record of no lost or restricted days and no recordable OSHA incidents in 2022.
The six TAMKO manufacturing facilities earning this award are:
• A coatings plant in Green Cove Springs, Florida.
• An asphalt processing plant in Inwood, West Virginia.
• Felt mills in Columbus, Kansas, and Ennis, Texas.
• Asphalt shingle facilities in Phillipsburg, Kansas, and Dallas.
TAMKO’s Inwood facility has achieved the Perfect Employee Safety Certificate for nine years, also earning the plant the Award of Excellence.
ARMA also awarded the 2022 Certificate of Safety Improvement to six TAMKO facilities for reducing their ARMA Safety Index score by 25% or more at each facility over the previous year.
Locations receiving this honor are those in Joplin (High Street), Columbus, Dallas, Green Cove Springs, Phillipsburg and Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
The company has received more than 100 ARMA safety awards for various manufacturing facilities since 2007.
