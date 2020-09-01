A donation of shingles from Joplin-based TAMKO Building Products provided roofing for a recently completed Schuber Mitchell Homes for Hope project in Northwest Arkansas.
Profits from the sale of the home go toward fighting global poverty by providing microloans to entrepreneurs in developing countries.
The home was sold in advance of the International Day of Charity, set for Saturday.
“TAMKO is committed to making a lasting impact in communities across the United States, and we are honored to have the opportunity to support a project that enables people to become self-sufficient in raising themselves out of poverty,” David Humphreys, TAMKO chairman and CEO, said in a statement. “These projects raise funds for organizations to empower individuals around the world to build better and more sustainable lives for themselves and their families, and we couldn’t be more proud to be a part of that effort.”
Homes for Hope projects are made possible through donated labor and material. Once a project house is sold, the funds are donated to HOPE International and similar organizations that work to create entrepreneurial opportunities that help break the cycle of poverty in underserved communities around the world. In more than 97% of cases, microloans are paid back with interest within five years. Those funds are then cycled back into new loans.
Schuber Mitchell started the Centerton, Arkansas, Homes for Hope project in February and received more than $85,000 in labor and material donations, including TAMKO’s donation of roofing materials. The home was completed in June and sold in July.
“This literally wouldn’t have been possible without our trade and vendor partners,” Courtney McNally, Schuber Mitchell Homes marketing manager, said in a statement. “We asked them to join us in this effort by contributing what they could, and they were beyond generous with their resources.”
Schuber Mitchell has supported Homes for Hope since 2014, when it built its first such project in Webb City, marking Missouri’s first Homes for Hope house. This year’s Arkansas home was Schuber Mitchell’s second Homes for Hope project and TAMKO’s first roofing donation in support of the charity.
